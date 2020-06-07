Lyn Doucet, of Maurice, says, "When I recently looked at the weather forecast and saw rain for two weeks, I asked my husband, 'Is it that Samedard time?' (I'd always heard folks talk about it.) I knew if it rained on a certain day, it might rain for 40 days.
"He told me how to spell it so I could look it up.
"St. Medard was a French bishop who died in 456 A.D. He is famous among Cajun people for predicting the weather, especially rain.
"As a child, St. Medard was said to have once been sheltered from rain by an eagle which hovered over him. He protects those who work in the open air. His feast day is June 8.
"The French rhyme is: 'Quand il pleut à la Saint-Médard, il pleut quarante jours plus tard.' (If it rains on St. Medard’s Day, it rains for 40 days more.)
"Let’s hope June 8 is clear as a bell."
(OK, Lyn, but I wouldn't count on it…)
As the pants sag
While we're on the subject, Sue Bourgeois says, "My favorite French expression is 'font culottes.' The translation is 'shape of the pants.'
"But to the Cajuns it refers to that droopy flap of fabric that dangles at the seat of the pants, especially on some older fellows who have large stomachs and belt their pants across the middle of the belly.
"Sitting in church is a good place to spot them."
Watch the raisins
Richard Stagnoli, of Central, says our Saturday story about the fly in the salad brought this recollection:
"While in the Navy, I was on a pleasant cruise aboard the USS Ranger off the coast of a southeast Asian country in 1970-1971, and had similar experiences with unwanted protein in my food.
"We had a small infestation of roaches aboard the ship. When eating breakfast, if you elected to have cereal you had to always wait after adding your rehydrated powdered milk to see if you had visitors.
"No one ate the cereal with the raisins. Raisins aren't supposed to swim."
"On the plus side, the meals did come free with the job."
(I read your note at breakfast time, Richard, and found myself eating my raisin bran very carefully…)
Thanks, suckers
Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville, tells this bar story:
"In 1976 I was new to town, and met my friend David at The Rack near Bon Marche Mall.
"We sat at a booth and ordered, while watching two attractive young ladies at the bar. We were amused when two guys asked if they could buy them a drink.
"They said 'Sure,' and told the barkeep their order — ending with 'To go!'
"They got their beverages and walked out, leaving two chagrined guys to ponder women (probably still pondering)."
Initial reaction
In a Friday story about the building of the Superdome, I mentioned preliminary work done by GSRI, and mistakenly identified it as the company that's now Entergy. That's GSU, Gulf States Utilities, while GSRI is Gulf South Research Institute, a Baton Rouge think tank.
Special People Dept.
- Evelyn Fleming, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 98th birthday Friday, June 5.
- Huey Bourgeois celebrates his 91st birthday Monday, June 8. He is the retired sheriff of St. Mary Parish.
- J.F. and Ellwyn Abadie, of Metairie, celebrated 67 years of marriage Saturday, June 6.
- Glen and Lucille Uffman, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 64th anniversary Monday, June 8, with a vow renewal at a residential care facility. They met when she was 11 and he was the 13-year-old “new boy" from St. Louis. He promptly declared he would marry her. Her response was that he would be the last person she would ever marry.
Where's the beef?
Ted Dalrymple, of Harvey, says our mention of small hamburgers invoked this memory:
"We were driving past a hamburger place one day and saw an employee changing the sign out front from 'Over 1 million hamburgers served' to 2 million.
"My father made a 'Harumph' noise and said, 'They must be on their second pound of meat by now!'"