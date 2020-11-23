You don't have to be around children too long before you realize they have a gift for deflating the adults around them. For example:
— Karen Otis, of Slidell, says, "When my granddaughter was in preschool, she was so happy to share with me all the projects she had colored and made for Thanksgiving.
"Then, with all sincerity, she asked, 'So, how was it when the Pilgrims got here?'"
— Wayne Smith, of Covington, says, "Decades ago we held a small party to celebrate the successful defense of my doctoral dissertation.
"The doorbell rang. My daughter (3 years, 9 months old) and I opened the door, and our neighbor extended his hand and said, 'Congratulations, Dr. Smith.'
"Our indignant daughter put her little hands on her hips and announced, 'My daddy isn't a REAL doctor. He's just a PRETEND doctor.'
"My jubilant, swelled head had lasted exactly 4 hours…"
The joiner
Sheryl Bourdier Sherlock, of Baton Rouge, adds to our discussion of liquor laws elsewhere:
"In the early years of my marriage, my husband and I vacationed in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, several times.
"Those were years when the city was not as popular as it is today; so much so that you could park anywhere along the main street.
"So we parked right in front of a Ruby Tuesday restaurant. Because it sounded like a good place to eat (the franchise was unheard of around here), we decided to give it a try.
"After we were seated, my husband ordered a whiskey sour. He was told that we were in a dry county, and only members of 'the club' could be served alcohol.
"Of course he asked how he could join the club. The server replied, 'Pay a dollar and you are a member.' He joined and received a membership card, which he used a couple more times on that trip and subsequent ones."
I remember that. When I periodically traveled to Texas in connection with a public relations job, I found that every hotel had a "club," which very much resembled a bar.
When I changed jobs and stopped so much travel, I found in my wallet a number of membership cards to these clubs. But I never put them in future resumes when asked about memberships in organizations…
The beer war
Barry Dufour says, "As I read in your Monday column about the college beer machine, I was reminded of our barracks at RAF Lackenheath.
"We also had a soda machine configured for beer, but I can't remember the cost.
"Well, it sure made it easy to get beer at night, especially in the cold, wet winters in east England.
"Our problem was that the students at the American high school on base would go in and buy the beer too! They would almost empty the machine.
"We had to lock the barrack doors at night so we could have our beer."
Special People Dept.
— Jerry Black, of St. James Place in Baton Rouge, celebrates his 99th birthday Tuesday, Nov. 24. He moved here from Scottsdale, Arizona, 12 years after the death of his wife. Son Doug says, "They both attended LSU in the early '40s, and he is a huge LSU fan. His LSU influences had me leave Arizona in 1970 to play for the Tigers on a baseball scholarship."
— Di Anne and Michael Blouin celebrate their 60th anniversary Tuesday, Nov. 24.
— Steve and Terry Saux, of Covington, celebrate their 50th anniversary Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Talking turkey
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says I missed an opportunity:
"I thought you would answer Bill Huey’s Monday question about who gets the drumstick at a virtual Thanksgiving with 'Virtually everyone.'"
Quiet, please
Mariann Hansen, of Metairie, has a story about sleep deprivation:
"When my big brother, who is now 71, was in first grade he kept putting his head down on his desk.
"The teacher ask him, 'Are you tired?'
"My brother responded, 'Yes; my parents keep me up at night making strange noises.'
"Wouldn't you have loved to have been a fly on the wall at that parent-teacher conference?"