John Currier says, "After a couple of dry years, we finally had a bumper crop of pecans in our backyard.
"My wife, Paula, said she would call up our sister-in-law Kim to offer her some.
"I reminded her that they have a pecan tree. She said yes, they did, but the squirrels had decimated the crop, and so we just had to give them some.
"At that point, I reminded her that if you give a man a pecan you feed him for a day, but if you give him a pellet rifle, he can have squirrel gumbo with pecan pie for dessert the rest of his life."
Sears memories
Two more tales of the days when Sears was THE store in town:
- Stephen Bond, of Denham Springs, says, "When I was a kid in the '50s and early '60s (when every kid wanted to be a cowboy) there was a tan saddle on display near the North Boulevard entrance of the Baton Rouge Sears.
"I vowed that when I grew up, I was going to buy that saddle, and I still remember what it looked like.
"Now, 60 years later, if Sears and that saddle were still there, I would buy it, horse or no horse."
- Darlene says, "I grew up in Gentilly Woods in New Orleans and vividly remember my neighbor pounding on our door during Hurricane Betsy to tell us we needed to evacuate.
"Sears opened its doors to provide shelter for the neighborhood, and National Food Store provided food.
"We rode out the storm upstairs in the furniture department. Although the adults must have been concerned, we kids had a great, adventurous night thanks to Sears' management."
The hole truth
After readers mentioned the prevalence of Sears and Roebuck catalogs in country outhouses, we heard from Billy Lewis Sr., with this story of a status symbol:
"My grandparents were well off. They had a two-hole outhouse."
Great West Carrollinians
Former colleague James Minton, now retired, reminds me that singer/songwriter Tony Joe White, a native of West Carroll Parish who died Wednesday, is the "home boy of Milford Fryer, Leo Honeycutt and other Baton Rouge worthies."
West Carroll, tucked in the northeast corner of Louisiana, wouldn't appear to have much going for it. But the folks I know from there are proud of their home parish and quick to remind you where they're from.
Leo, of course, is a noted author, best known for his biography of Edwin Edwards. And he hosted a morning TV show before he got into honest work.
Milford, my former editor and mentor, who retired and moved back home, gave me a line I liked so much I put it on the back cover of my first book.
When I told him I was thinking of calling the book "Best of Smiley," he told me, "Anders, before you have a 'best' you have to have a 'good' and a 'better.'"
Special People Dept.
Fannie Schittone, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 91st birthday Monday, Oct. 29.
Generous lady
Nick and Billie Corona, of Baton Rouge, say, “We were grocery shopping at the North Mall Walmart off Siegen Lane."
"The lady who was checking out in front of us paid for our groceries, a sizable amount.
"We were so surprised and taken aback that we did not get her name. But we believe she would not have given it to us.
"To her we say, 'Thank you for your generous gift. Be assured that we will pay it forward, too.'”
No laughing matter
Algie Petrere, of Central, wonders if this line from her friend Gail Miller is "too true to be funny:"
Gail says, "As a kid, I used to watch 'The Wizard of Oz' and wondered how someone could talk if they didn't have a brain. Then I got Facebook."
Recycled Aggie joke?
Alton Duke says, "Many years back, when the Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo was fairly new, friends of mine chipped in to buy gasoline, loaded their bull riding ropes and headed to the rodeo.
"They did not read the fine print."