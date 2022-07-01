Dear Smiley: A former student of mine, a very bright young lady, Anita Mayeaux, came from a family of card sharks.
She knew poker hands and card values before she started kindergarten.
The first day of school, her kindergarten teacher wanted to see how smart her students were, so she points to the A in the alphabet above the chalkboard and asks who knows what this letter is.
Anita raised her hand and said, "That's an ace."
The teacher wasn't too pleased with her answer.
When they moved to numbers, and Anita called the two a deuce, the teacher sent a note home to her mamma.
KIRK GUIDRY
Baton Rouge
Eat your veggies
Dear Smiley: Your story about the “cheeseburger without cheese” reminded me of a similar story from my Marine Corps days.
I was sent to Waterloo, Iowa, (in the northeastern part of the state) in 1972 for recruiting duty.
My first day there, I went with the other two recruiters to a small downtown diner for lunch.
Being from the Deep South, I thought all hamburgers came with all the fixings, so “hamburger” was all I ordered.
When the waitress brought it out, all I had was a bun and hamburger patty.
I apologized, and told her I wanted it “dressed.” When she brought it back, all the cook had done was add some onion chips.
I again apologized, and asked how I needed to order to get it with lettuce, tomato, pickle and all the other “fixins.”
She informed me that was called a “vegetable burger.”
MIKE HARRELL
Tylertown, Mississippi
Well-bread sandwich
Dear Smiley: Here's my take on making a fresh tomato sandwich:
Cut 9 inches off the end of a Reising's Poor Boy French bread loaf. Slice bread horizontally in half, leaving a hinge on one side (to catch tomato juice when eating the sandwich).
Hollow out the white inside portion of the bread.
Apply Blue Plate mayonnaise liberally, using a tablespoon to ensure the curves and edges of the bread are well coated.
Slice an entire almost-red, medium-sized tomato (thin slices preferred).
Sprinkle each slice liberally with Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning.
Add seasoned tomato slices to bread; press down bread; savor the flavor of a job well done!
KAREN POIRRIER
Lutcher
A New Orleans thing
Dear Smiley: Years ago, there was a Timesaver commercial on New Orleans TV featuring Shirl Cieutat as “Anna Mae” and Becky Allen as “Rosemary,” making po-boy “sammiches.”
Anna Mae would say, “Put more mynez on the bread,” or something to that effect.
“Mynez” is actually closer to the authentic pronunciation of the word in the French language than all the others!
EDWIN FLEISCHMANN
Metairie
Divine drink
Dear Smiley: My Aunt Renee was a Dominican nun for over 60 years.
One year she came with us to Mother’s Day lunch at Mr. B’s in the French Quarter.
When the waiter came around to take drink orders, she quietly refused. My wife never missed an opportunity to stir up trouble and pleaded with her to not be a party pooper.
Aunt Renee quickly ordered a Scotch old-fashioned. The waiter almost dropped his order pad, and the party didn’t get pooped.
DALE MARKS
Baton Rouge
Still alive!
Dear Smiley: I had a strange encounter the other day.
I was filling my car's gas tank when the unknown young lady at the next pump spoke to me:
“I’m so impressed with you! You just keep on keeping on!"
I said, “It’s the gray hair, isn’t it? As my father-in-law used to say, 'Keep breathing, you’ll get here.'
We both had a good laugh. I decided it was a compliment.
LINDA H. WHITMAN
Denham Springs
Daddy's insult
Dear Smiley: While at our "getaway house," our daughter asked her two children, Andrew and Rosalie, what they wanted for a snack.
Four-year-old grandson Andrew replied, "Biscotti and coffee."
"So European," his father quipped.
Thinking he'd been slighted, Andrew quickly replied, "No. YOU'RE a peein'!"
We adults all cracked up! (Andrew and Rosalie still don't get the joke.)
DAVID BECNEL
New Orleans