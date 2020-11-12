Richard Fossey, of Baton Rouge, tells of a vehicle image problem:
"My friend Don lives in Beaux Bridge, but has a deer lease in Claiborne Parish in north Louisiana. We drove up to go hunting one weekend in Don's 2007 Lexus SUV, which has four-wheel drive.
"We hunted until sundown, and left the deer lease after dark. When we pulled out onto La. 146, a patrol car came up behind us and followed us for several miles.
"Don wasn't speeding, so we didn't worry about it, but we couldn't figure out why we were being followed.
"Finally, a deputy sheriff pulled us over near Lake Claiborne. 'Do you know why I stopped you?' he asked Don.
«‘I have absolutely no idea,' Don replied.
“ ‘Well,' the officer said, 'When a Lexus drives out of the woods after dark in Claiborne Parish, it looks suspicious.'
“ ‘We were hunting deer on my deer lease,' Don explained.
"The deputy shined his flashlight into Don's car, and he could see we were just two guys in our 70s wearing orange hunting hats. He started laughing, wished us a pleasant evening, and sent us on our way."
'X' cruciating
Another language pet peeve, from Connie Maillet of Lafayette:
"It annoys me so much to hear people pronounce the word 'especially' with an 'x' saying instead, 'expecially.'
"Even news anchors and meteorologists use it. There is no 'x' in 'especially!' Thanks for letting me vent."
Sure, Connie. Any time you need to vent, just ax me.
Teacher's lament
Speaking of language, Ernie Gremillion, of Baton Rouge, tells this sad story:
"You have been running submissions on the common misuse of words, i.e. 'like,' 'you know,' etc.
"When an English class met for the first time, the teacher told the class there were the two words not permitted to be used. The words were 'cool' and 'awesome.'
"After that rule was laid down and the teacher was about to move on, a student interrupted and asked, 'Are you going to tell us what the words are?’ ”
Taste of home
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "Between business and fun, my wife and I have visited every continent on earth at least once.
"And when he was young we would often take our son along. Like Faye Guidry, I tried my best to eat mostly what the locals eat.
"Our boy made it clear he was willing to try, but he did have one stipulation. If there was one (and it was amazing how often there was) we had to make at least one stop at a McDonald’s."
Familiar faces
Ronnie Stutes, of Baton Rouge, offers this timely observation on our pandemic precautions:
"I was concerned that with masking and social distancing, it would be difficult to interact with friends. Instead, I've been pleasantly surprised at how many people I am able to recognize by seeing only the top 40% of their face from 6 feet away."
Special People Dept.
- Gladys LeBreton, of New Orleans, celebrates her 100th birthday Friday, Nov. 13. Friend Georgie Smith says, "We see her walking around spreading cheer and happy thoughts. When I asked her how she does it, she said, 'You just keep on going.’ ”
- Bernard P. Pentes Sr., of Metairie, celebrates his 93rd birthday Friday, Nov. 13. He is a World War II veteran.
- Mathilde Fabre, of Harvey, celebrates her 91st birthday Friday, Nov. 13.
- Helen and Preston Ingram were married 65 years Thursday, Nov. 12, celebrating Friday with family at Mary Mahoney's restaurant in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Vanishing act
Paul Major, of Livonia, offers "Perhaps another sign that I've been watching entirely too much television during the pandemic.
"Have you ever noticed that during the commercials for toothpastes or toothbrushes, when the product user turns to the camera, removes the toothbrush and gives a big, satisfied smile, that there is no evidence whatsoever of any toothpaste?"
Quoting Elly May
Paula King, of Gretna, comments on the Thursday story of a child calling bras "sunglasses for your body:"
"It reminded me of 'The Beverly Hillbillies,' when Elly May Clampett described them as 'double barreled slingshots.’ ”