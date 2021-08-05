I recently got a lot of laughs from an old black-and-white movie. But it wasn't a comedy.
It was a film noir about big-city cops chasing an escaped Cajun convict through the Louisiana swamps.
It used the studio's standard jungle set, complete with alligators and quicksand, as two of the policemen took a boat deep into the swamp seeking the escapee's houseboat.
Two things about the film drew laughter:
1. At the end of the movie the convict, now rehabilitated, heads home to his houseboat in the swamp. He buys a ticket to — Church Point.
Thomas Murrel, our Church Point correspondent, explains, "It seems Hollywood sees south Louisiana as nothing but swamps. But Church Point is a small prairie town noted for its clay-like soil, which is why rice is the main crop in Acadia Parish."
2. When night falls as the two cops are deep in the swamp, they simply dock the boat and settle down under a tree to sleep. You ever tried that? Had anyone working on the movie ever heard of Louisiana mosquitoes?
Le interpreter
Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, says our Thursday story about “maudit” French (so bad it's cursed) "reminded me of my only visit to Paris back in the '70s.
"I called a restaurant, and in my best college French (it was still pretty good then), asked for a table pour deux at 8 p.m.
“'Yes, sir,' the person on the other end said in perfect English. He asked me to please arrive a few minutes early. 'We like to explain the menu to Americans,' he said.
"I replied that I could read French better than I could speak it (especially menus), but I would arrive before 8."
Chemistry lesson
Sal Ragusa, of Jefferson, asks, "Is there anyone from New Orleans who has never had a pecan praline, or a tourist who has missed out on this local favorite?
"Although there are many variations on the recipe, the basic ingredients are: brown sugar, white sugar, cream, butter and pecans."
Recalling the ones his mom used to make, Sal bought a "very good" commercially made praline at a convenience store.
"Curious as to what my mom's recipe could have used to improve it, I read the ingredients on the label."
Eight lines of ingredients included dipotassium phosphate, soy lechithin, sodium benzoate, palmitate, propylene glycol, etc.
Sal doubts his mom had those in her kitchen…
Special People Dept.
— Ethel LeBlanc, of Donaldsonville, celebrates her 99th birthday Saturday, August 7.
— Irma Boulet Darphin, of Iota, celebrates her 99th birthday Sunday, August 8. She served as an Army nurse in France, with the 127th General Hospital, during World War II. She is said to be Iota’s oldest resident.
— Mary Kathryn Lee "Meme" Manning, of Lake Providence, celebrates her 97th birthday Sunday, August 8, in Baton Rouge with daughter Toni Higginbotham.
— Christine Byrnes, of New Orleans, celebrates her 95th birthday Sunday, August 8. She grew up in Covington, and is a former Ethel resident.
— Brother John Fairfax, of the Christian Brothers Retirement Home in Covington, celebrates his 94th birthday Sunday, August 8. He is the former principal of Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie.
— Margie Brister, of Erwinville, celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, August 6. She is a retired nurse.
— Joseph Sunseri, of Kenner, celebrates his 90th birthday Saturday, August 7. He is retired from the Air Force.
— Richard and Linda Rivers, of Nine Mile Point in Jefferson Parish, celebrate 62 years of marriage Saturday, August 7.
— Carol and Baldo Mannino, of New Orleans, celebrate their 60th anniversary Friday, August 6.
— Joe and Deanna Zachary, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 57th anniversary Sunday, August 8.
— Adele and Danley Romero, of Carencro, celebrate 52 years of marriage Sunday, August 8.
Going ape
Regarding our efforts to find a name for the NFL's Washington Football Team, Wayne Goldsmith says, "A 'congress' is a large gathering of baboons, so…"
Wait, I think I see where this is heading. Let's not…
Although I have to admit it would be a really cool mascot.