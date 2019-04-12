Dear Smiley: About home remedies:
When my mom was a young child in the early '40s, WAY out in rural Amite, she was playing in some dirt with her little brother, and somehow there was a disagreement over who "owned" the pile of dirt.
She told me her little brother was using a small hatchet to dig in the dirt, and he hit her on the head with it, cutting her scalp, causing lots of bleeding.
She said her mom and dad took her inside, and to stop the bleeding used cobwebs and soot!
KERRY LeBLANC
Taos, New Mexico
Put a lid on it
Dear Smiley: During the year I spent as a visiting professor at the American University in Bulgaria, I had some spooky things happen to me.
My office at the university was about a mile and a half from my apartment building, and I often walked home in the wee hours of the morning in heavy fog.
Bulgaria is a very safe country, and I had little concern for my well-being. Bulgaria is NOT Romania, and I never did encounter any vampires.
But early one morning, as I stepped out of the fog at the front door of my apartment building, I came face-to-face with a beautiful polished mahogany coffin lid. It had the name of the deceased inscribed on it, along with his birth and death dates.
My neighbor in the apartment immediately below mine had died, and it is the custom there to hold a wake all night and to prop the coffin lid up next to the front door. I didn't linger!
JOE FAIRCHILD
Thibodaux
Short story
Dear Smiley: About your tales of ghostly drivers:
My great-aunt Laura Mae was about 4 feet, 7 inches.
On a pillow she could barely see over the steering wheel of her Packard. Back in her days, the '60s, she would be coming head on and it seemed the car was driver-less, unless you knew where to look for her tiny nose.
T-BOB TAYLOR
Panama City Beach, Florida
Dear T-Bob: I can relate to your story; my mom was also very short, and drove a Chrysler sedan from back in the days when such cars were really, really BIG. The folks in Oakdale got used to seeing that monster rolling down the road with no signs of a driver.
Navy strong
Dear Smiley: My first recollection of Community Coffee was, of all places, on a Navy ship in 1965 out at sea during the mid-watch (midnight to 4 a.m. for you landlubbers).
An officer in our group received Community from a sister in Baton Rouge, and during the watch used a package for the watch-standers' coffee.
An old chief petty officer, who probably sailed with Admiral Perry, took a cup and exclaimed, “Sir, that coffee will bring tears to a chief petty officer's eyes!"
That was the ultimate compliment…
JIM PITCHFORD
Baton Rouge
Smiley's greatest hits
Dear Smiley: Well, now that we are on singing cowboys, I thought that I would research a few of them. Why not start with the big two, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers?
For no apparent reason, I chose Gene first. I went to YouTube and there he was, riding on his horse near a wagon and singing the old Jimmy Rodgers' song, "In the Jailhouse Now."
Three crooks, tied up with ropes, rode in the back of the wagon. After Gene finished the first verse, the wagon driver began to sing. The driver of the wagon was none other that Gene's sidekick, Smiley Burnette.
Now, Smiley, I can't recall ever hearing Smiley Burnette sing, but he did. I stopped there and didn't go on to Roy Rogers.
I don't know if I could take hearing Gabby Hayes sing "In the Jailhouse Now" — or anything else, for that matter.
On second thought, I may go back anyway. I forgot about Dale Evans.
THOMAS MURREL
Church Point
Dear Thomas: Turns out Smiley Burnette, a vaudeville veteran, was a singer-songwriter who wrote some 400 songs and sang in many films. He was Gene's sidekick in 62 movies, and Roy's in 9.