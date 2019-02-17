My recent tale of meeting strangers in a New Orleans restaurant and briefing them on local food and fun brought this response:
"Reading your story of Lady Katherine and you at Mandina's, I thought of this story," says Connie of Metairie.
"As a federal employee, often your assignments go beyond your job. Since I was a tour guide on weekends, and single, I was often asked to give our headquarters guests a brief tour, ideas on where to eat, etc.
"One night I took six or so to eat at The Galley on Metairie Road. One of the guys asked what the table next to us was eating. 'Crawfish,' I replied. He was fascinated.
"I walked over to the table and explained my guests from D.C. were curious about the crawfish, and asked if they would give them a couple to see up close.
"Our fellow diner came over and gave them several from his big platter, and even demonstrated how to eat them.
"But then it got even better. Being a small cafe, other guests heard the exchange and reaction. So each table came over with samples of other New Orleans foods and stories to share.
"Blew the Yankees' minds! They couldn't believe the generosity and hospitality. But that's New Orleans, isn't it?"
Baton Rouge businessman John Barton felt that just because guys were at a hunting camp, they didn't have to act like slobs.
Dewain Salter says, "As a teen in the mid-1960s, I was a guest at Mr. Barton's camp.
"When someone violated a camp rule, Mr. Barton would ask him, just loud enough so that everyone could hear, 'Does your mother allow you eat at her dinner table with your hat on? We don’t either.'
"Members were responsible for reminding guests to remove their hats when they sit down at the dinner table."
- Vergie Caillier, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 93rd birthday Monday, Feb. 18.
- Virgil “Rip” Joffrion celebrates his 93rd birthday Monday, Feb. 18. He is a World War II veteran.