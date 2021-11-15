From our "Culinary Delights" file we've pulled this tale from Greg Tenhundfeld:
"Reading about getting a pig's head reminds me of the time many years ago I was cooking a pig at the camp in a 'Cajun microwave.'
"During the seasoning process, the head was cut off so the pig could fit into the cooker.
"My dad, Ralph, took the head, decorated it, then nailed it by the ears to the rafters under the camp.
"My mom, Loretta, made him take it down because of the 'little ones.' So he put it in a bag, and then the youngsters would have to ask to see it — which they all did.
"Then he made his hog head cheese."
Grandpa at play
Here's another "Playful Grandpa" story, this one from Pat Plaisance, of New Orleans:
"Brian Boudreaux's Monday mention of 'Da Wabbit' restaurant in Gretna brought back a memory for me.
"My siblings and cousins and I would spend a lot of time with our grandparents on the Westbank during the summer.
"When Grandma needed a break, she would turn us over to Grandpa with instructions to be back for dinner.
"He'd pile us into his old station wagon and head to Da Wabbit, which was always open.
"When we arrived, the parking lot would be packed, but there would be hardly anyone in the dining area — because everyone would be in the back room playing illegal card games.
"He'd settle us at our favorite table with our favorite waitress, slip us a deck of cards, order French fries, onion rings, and drinks for us, and disappear into the back to join a game.
"For a couple of hours we would eat and play our own card games. On the way home he would always warn us not to tell Grandma, who would always wonder why we would never eat much after these little jaunts."
Merry cooking, chere!
Our mention of memorable cookbooks brought this recollection from Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette:
"A few years ago, while driving to my favorite fishing spot on the Mermentau River, I made a pit stop at Stelly's Grocery in Forked Island.
"They had copies of 'The Gator Queen Liz Cook Book' by Elizabeth Choate of 'Swamp People' fame.' Thinking that this was a must-have item, I bought a copy as a Christmas gift for my wife.
"Although she seemed mildly amused, we have as yet not tried the alligator fricassee, nutria patties, smothered squirrel, or any other of the culinary delights found therein."
Well, it was probably a better Christmas gift than an animated singing fish…
Special People Dept.
Weber P. Mansur Sr., of Central, celebrates his 95th birthday Tuesday, Nov. 16. He retired from the Baton Rouge Fire Department as chief of the Fire Prevention Bureau.
To love a dog
Linda Dalferes, of Baton Rouge, tells this story of devotion:
"Years ago my son Craig adopted a little mixed breed dog, Annie, that had probably been abused in her previous life, because she was terrified of a broom or a mop.
"He got the dog for my young grandson, but it soon became apparent that she was devoted to him rather than my grandson.
"As the dog got older, she could no longer walk on the tile floors without slipping and sliding around. So Craig brought in an old carpet that he tore into strips and duct-taped throughout the house. Not a pretty sight, but anything for Annie.
"When Annie wanted to go outside more and more, he put a hole in the door for a doggie-door. Watching her go in and out over and over, he never could figure out whether she really felt that she needed to go out that often, or if she just had just forgotten that she had already been.
"I’m creeping up on 80, and I can relate to both the slipping and the forgetting."
Sign language
Speaking of our furry friends, Edwin Fleischmann, of Metairie, reports on this sign purportedly seen in a veterinarian’s clinic:
The handwritten sign gave customers this message: “We'll be back in 5 minutes…Sit…Stay…!"