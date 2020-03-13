Dear Smiley: Right after college I lived in New Orleans for two years. My apartment was about five blocks from Fat Harry’s, so that became my watering hole.
One St. Patrick’s Day I went in for some watering, and asked about getting a green beer. The bartender said they didn’t have any, but she could add a little crème de menthe to a regular beer and make it green.
I took her up on it.
I was showing it to an attractive female patron who was standing next to me, but whom I did not know. I told her the beer not only looked festive, it also gave you minty breath, so she kissed me, and agreed.
I wish I could say it was the beginning of a long, loving relationship, but I never saw her again.
TIM PALMER
Lafayette
Coming in second
Dear Smiley: While I was serving in the Air Force in Keflavik, Iceland, the squadron commander would have a "commander's call" meeting once a month with enlisted personnel for informational purposes and to hear gripes.
Usually the squadron commander was a captain or higher, but this time it was a first lieutenant because no one else was available.
The first item concerned complaints about a brand-new second lieutenant, fresh from basic training, who demanded we wear shined boots, shirts always tucked in, fresh haircuts, and generally look like a bunch of raw recruits.
The first lieutenant advised us to bear with the new lieutenant, because "there's nothing dumber in the Air Force than a second lieutenant."
From the back of the room, an airman second class, who was leaving Iceland in a couple of days, asked, "Sir, what's the second dumbest thing in the Air Force?"
The beet-red-faced squadron commander stormed out of the room. Commander's call was over!
LOUIS LOMBARDO JR.
Franklin
About time
Dear Smiley: My personal opinion is that daylight saving time should be eliminated.
It was originally established (as I was taught, many, many moons ago; I'm 86), to give agricultural persona more daylight hours for crop management.
But for the most part — at least 30 or 40 years — crop management has become very, very much automated, or at least very mechanical, and doesn't require long hours in the fields by personnel in planting, harvesting, and field maintenance.
I don't think DST is really beneficial to any occupation or lifestyle anymore.
If I am wrong, don't hesitate to correct me!
WALTER F. DAWSON JR.
New Roads
Dear Walter: Of course you're not wrong; you agree with me!
Speaking of time
Dear Smiley: A friend of mine has observed that since daylight saving time now lasts more than six months per year, it really should be called standard time.
For the remainder of the year we would then have daylight wasting time.
ROGER WAGGONER
Lafayette
Explosive performance
Dear Smiley: When my younger son Kevin was in first or second grade, he performed in his school's Christmas program.
He was dressed as a German schoolboy and he sang, "O Christmas Tree" in German.
However, instead of "O Tannenbaum," he sang "O Cannon Bomb."
Of course, this brought out some chuckles.
GORDON GREENWOOD
Slidell
Stop the music
Dear Smiley: Reading about songs in your column reminded me of something that happened in 1969.
The song "Sea of Love," by Phil Phillips, was played forward for, I think, 24 hours by a disc jockey at WYNK.
Then he played it backward for the same amount of time!
It was weird.
BUCK BLOUIN
Prairieville
Dear Buck: I don't know about you, but I kinda miss weird disc jockeys.
Just fooling
Dear Smiley: For April Fools' Day, have your staff check the 1950s editions, where if my memory serves me right the front page showed the "new" State Capitol broken in half and falling over.
To reference Mark Twain, as I get older I worry that I will forget all the things that happened, and especially the things that never happened.
HARVEY BEST
Rosedale
Dear Harvey: Thanks, but there's enough misinformation out there on social media without me adding to it on April 1. And I'm still chuckling about your reference to my "staff."