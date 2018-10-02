Ken Best, of Baton Rouge, says stories "about the thin, dry air of Colorado remind me of my own story of the benefits of our Louisiana humidity spawned in the dry air of that state.
"Many years ago my wife and I were in Winter Park, Colorado, on a ski trip. We stopped at the mid-level warming house for a rest, and while we were there a ski class made up of young children came into the warming house. Their instructor was a young woman of about 25.
"My wife loves children, and began visiting with the kids and the instructor. At the time my wife was about 40. She has always had a lovely complexion.
"Somehow the subject of age came up. When my wife told the instructor she was 40 the young lady was flabbergasted. I don't think she believed that my wife was 40.
"Anyone living in that cold, very dry climate 'ages' very quickly. There is something about living underwater, or close to it, in our humidity that keeps the skin moist and greatly retards the aging process.
"Remember that next August."
The chicken question
After two stories about poultry — attempts to communicate with chickens to find out why they cross the road, and the Turkey Testicle Festival in Illinois — we heard, as might be expected, from a number of readers with a variety of comments:
Dale Eichelberger says, "In regards to Val Garon‘s 'chicken pecking Morse Code' comment, I just wanted to know why he feels the need to question the chicken's motive."
Driver malfunctions
Speaking of excuses for driving infractions, many years ago, in a light drizzle on Plank Road, a guy slammed into the back of my car as I slowed to make a left turn. (It was my prized 1962 Chevy II, the first new car I'd ever bought.)
The offending driver told the police officer he was from Arizona, and not used to driving, or stopping, on wet streets.
From the look on the officer's face, I'd say that one didn't make his "10 Favorite Excuses" list.
Special People Dept.
- Anna Blanchard Gleason, longtime primary school teacher on the east bank of Plaquemines Parish, celebrated her 103rd birthday on Saturday, Sept. 29.
- Virgie Panepinto, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 98th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 3
- Rhea B. Lucien, of New Orleans, celebrates her 97th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 3.
- Marion Cangemi Dennis, a retired elementary school teacher from Thibodaux, now living in New Orleans, celebrates her 97th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 3.
Cutting remark
Carla Campbell says, "Just before going in for carpel tunnel surgery, my excellent hand surgeon came into the cubicle.
"I showed him a place on my hand and asked if he had noticed it.
"He examined it and asked if I wanted it removed. He said it was a heydoc — as in 'Hey Doc, as long as we're here how about doing this, too…'"
Louisiana Haiku
Storm hits, lights go out
So no news from Washington
Peaceful afternoon