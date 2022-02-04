Dear Smiley: I am from Simmesport, where the Catholic church fair in the fall is a huge event in the lives of the people.
One year, the priest, Father Harvey Fortier, was beaten up and robbed after the fair closed on a Saturday night.
He was very afraid the robbers would return. My dad was a carpenter and had also taken a locksmith course, so he was called to change the locks on the rectory.
It was about 11 p.m. when my dad got there. He decided to swap around locks from the church to the rectory, so new keys or new locks wouldn't be needed.
The locks on the church had been there for 15-plus years, so Daddy said he made a deal with the priest. He asked the priest how many cuss words (Daddy cussed in French) he was allowed to use while removing the locks, because he knew they were going to be stubborn.
I think he was allowed three. I hope he kept it to the allowed number…
PAULINE BANQUER
Baton Rouge
Meaty topics
Dear Smiley: Two sausage stories:
My wife’s mother is from Ohio, so several years ago we decided to visit her kinfolks.
While there I wanted to treat them to a Cajun meal, so I prepared sausage (not good old smoked Cajun sausage) and chicken gumbo.
This was such a hit that one of the children brought a bowl to school for “show and tell.”
Also, during the Depression my mother and father were living in New Orleans. Needless to say, money was scarce.
One Sunday their local priest invited himself over for gumbo (realizing my mother was from Rayne).
After dinner the priest, in his kindly, priestly manner, told my mother that was the best Vienna sausage gumbo he had ever eaten.
STEVE BUTAUD
Lafayette
Lovable rat
Dear Smiley: Speaking of rats: Way back when, my 4-year-old granddaughter, Kaleigh, chose to have a really large, ugly rubber rat as her doll substitute.
She named it Ratty Rattia, wrapped it in a blanket like a baby and carried it around with her everywhere she went.
Shoppers would stop and smile at the cute little girl with blond hair, and ask to peep at her baby. Talk about shocked when they peeped into the blanket, expecting to see a sweet little baby doll, and were confronted with a large, ugly rubber rat.
DEES VECA
Kenner
We're unsalted!
Dear Smiley: In the late 1980s I was having lunch in a small New Orleans eatery when I heard three guys at the next table (with Northern accents) talking about "Southern cars."
"They were in the city to buy vintage 1950s cars to bring back north to restore. They were very excited about the good condition of the Southern cars, because the Northern cars had fenders, floorboards, lower doors, etc., eaten up by the salt used on the roadways. And just a hole in the floorboard meant nothing to them.
DAVE ARATA
Waggaman
Old Broadway
Dear Smiley: I'm getting old. I remember when "Broadway Joe" Namath was America's favorite quarterback.
These days Broadway Joe is selling Medicare health insurance on late night television.
RUSS WISE
LaPlace
Fancy feet
Dear Smiley: Don’t you just love people who have a great sense of humor?
I’m recalling the time years ago when I rushed into Blockbusters to return some VCR tapes. Remember those?
I was wearing the beautiful moccasins my husband purchased for me when he was in Alaska on a business trip.
The clerk very drolly asked, “What can I do for you, Kemosabi?”
LINDA DALFERES
Baton Rouge
Asian delicacy
Dear Smiley: As I read about the gumbos and andouille in your column, I thought of telling you about the Louisiana crawfish, or crayfish, or mudbug, crossing the Pacific via the Japanese in the 1930s.
In China, they are named "Small dragon shrimp."
At first, the small dragon shrimp were regarded as a foreign curiosity.
Today, they have become one of the favorite dishes in many Asian nations.
TINA SOONG
Metairie
Dear Tina: A great name! I can visualize some enterprising Louisiana restaurant owner offering "small dragon shrimp" at about twice the price of plain old crawfish.