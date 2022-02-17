Our latest seminar deals with Louisiana folks experiencing wedding receptions in distant lands, with unfamiliar food and entertainment.
For instance, Larry Braud, of Baton Rouge, says, "When my nephew got married in Richmond, Virginia, he asked that they fix red beans and rice at the reception in honor of his Baton Rouge mother.
"They did; a very large cafeteria pan of rice, with about 15 beans on the top.
"Thank goodness there was gravy near!"
Step lively
After a Thursday story about a Louisiana guy mastering a wedding reception polka in Wisconsin, David Couvillon, of Brusly, said, "I'm not surprised Nick Delaune became a 'Polka King.'
"I, too, was in the Frozen Nawth once at a party, and was invited to dance a polka. Took me a few beats, but then I realized I could dance the polka by doing the Cajun two-step — just with REALLY big steps!"
Ewww, gross!
"I can’t get gumbo out of my mind, with this cold weather," says Steve Butaud, of Lafayette:
"Years ago my aunt was cleaning a chicken for her gumbo. She removed the innards, setting the liver and gizzard aside for the rice dressing.
"Seeing them, my cousin asked her mother what she was going to do with the 'lizard and buzzard.'
"To this day we have 'lizard and buzzard' rice dressing."
Jungle lunch
Philip Seghers tells this crawfish story:
"While serving in the Navy near Subic Bay, Philippines, I took a one-day survival course taught in the jungle by natives of the region.
"Twenty sailors followed our diminutive guide, who had a razor-edged knife fastened from a World War II Jeep spring. He used it to cut large green bamboo segments, to be filled with water and used as steam cookers.
"He led us to a clear water stream and jumped in, holding a series of heavy rubber bands attached to a long metal wire he used to spear crawfish.
"When he got about 15 medium-sized ones, only two of us accepted his offer to eat them.
"He cooked the crawfish with rice in a bamboo steamer. What a lunch!"
Land of the bland
Speaking of crawfish, Donna Simoneaux, of Baton Rouge, tells of this adventure:
"Years ago my sister Karen and her friends traveled to Aspen, Colorado, for skiing fun.
"They had heard there would be boiled crawfish served at a certain bar. Arriving there a little early, they noticed that the guy boiling the water looked a little puzzled about what to do.
"Being the GREAT cook that Karen is, she asks the guy, 'Do you need help doing this?'
"He was very happy to let her take over. She says, 'I'll need some salt and pepper, etc …'
"Her group laughed when he returned with only a salt shaker and a pepper shaker!"
Special People Dept.
— Anna Helding Weidenhaft, of Inspired Living assisted living community in Kenner, celebrates her 100th birthday Friday, Feb. 18. She retired after a 37-year career as a Chalmette High School teacher.
— Maurine Portz, of Sunrise Senior Living in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 96th birthday Sunday, Feb. 20. She is known as a champion quilter.
— Bobbie Wood, of Zachary, celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, Feb. 18.
— Tim and JoAnn McDonald celebrate 58 years of marriage Friday, Feb. 18.
TV critic
Glenn Fuselier, of Morgan City, responds to my Thursday mention of the inventor of the sliced bread machine:
"I am a big fan of TV westerns, and get a kick out of seeing cowboys eating sandwiches from perfectly sliced bread — and spotting radio towers in distant hillsides."
Seeds of doubt
"Speaking of clueless clerks," says Ray Anthony, of Denham Springs, "recently I went to a nursery, where I asked a nice young lady if they had seed potatoes.
"She looked at me as though she had a question, and replied, 'Well, sir, we have lots of seeds on Aisle 6, and I am sure that we have potato seeds in one of those bins.
"As I tried to explain, she became more confused, so I told her, 'Never mind, I will go look for them myself.'"