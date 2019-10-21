What is it with LSU quarterbacks and pants?
Earl Newman was the first to compare LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's wardrobe malfunction in the Mississippi State game to Y.A. Tittle's mishap in 1947.
He found this online account:
"Tittle, an All-SEC quarterback for the Tigers, played in the days of iron man football, when players performed on both offense and defense.
"While on defense during a 20–18 loss to SEC champion Ole Miss in his senior season, Tittle's belt buckle was torn off as he intercepted a pass from Ole Miss quarterback Charlie Conerly and broke a tackle.'
"He ran down the sideline with one arm cradling the ball and the other holding up his pants. At the Ole Miss 20-yard line, as he attempted to stiff-arm a defender, Tittle's pants fell and he tripped and fell onto his face. The fall kept him from scoring the game-winning touchdown."
A special place
Paul Major, of Livonia, offers this "good idea that won't happen" contribution:
"A group of us 'mature' guys meet to have lunch on a regular basis. Subjects of conversation are usually varied, but mostly revolve around LSU football and basketball.
"Our most recent lunch, however, had a fair amount of discussion about the governor's race. One of the few things we could all agree upon was how tired we all were of the incessant political pro and con ads on TV.
"Our solution was that what is needed is one TV channel devoted entirely to political ads, lawyer commercials, car and truck commercials, and drug commercials. We figure that would make the world, or at least Baton Rouge, a much better place."
Rich and poor alike
Our Saturday mention of Hansen's disease (leprosy) and the center at Carville which dealt with the illness brought a number of responses.
Here's one from Gertrude Beauford:
"Leprosy is, according to the Bible, a disease of the poor. The last patient my cousin Dr. James W. Lorio cured at Carville was a wealthy sheik from Arabia."
Welcome invasion
Shawn O'Brien reminds us of a treasured annual event in Baton Rouge:
"I don’t know if they’re just now arriving, but I just saw my first couple of flocks of white pelicans crossing over, headed for LSU lakes. Then around the gloaming time this afternoon they should return to Capitol Lake. An incredible and welcome sight!"
The right bomber
Robert Cabes, of Lafayette, addresses last week's 100th birthday item that put the gent celebrating the milestone in a B-52 bomber in World War II. That plane wasn't in service until after the war:
"I noted the confusion about what sort of World War II bomber Jack Martin served on.
"I can tell you that it was a B-25. I know that with certainty, because I just had lunch with Jack. He is currently planning his 101st birthday party."
Special People Dept.
- Wilhelmina Kaiser, of Algiers, celebrates her 105th birthday Tuesday. A native of New Orleans, she and her sisters grew up in the Episcopal Girls Home after the death of their mother in the influenza epidemic of 1917-18 when they were all very young. On the fourth day after the flooding from Hurricane Katrina in August 2005, she was rescued by boat and flown to Florida. Three weeks later, the Red Cross told her family, which had evacuated to Dallas, that she was alive.
- Jewell Barker, of Amber Terrace Assisted Living in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday.
- Bettye Talbot Hunt celebrates her 90th birthday Tuesday.
Family tradition
Richard Byrd says, "I could not sleep at night if I did not tell the truth.
"Warren Byrd, my younger brother, told about son Matt's 'running away from home' Monday.
"Like father, like son — Warren decided to run away from home when we were knee-high to a grasshopper, after he was chastised for picking on our younger sister.
"He went next door to uncle H.B. Conner's house and sat on top of a small doghouse-looking building until 10-15 minutes before our parents came home."