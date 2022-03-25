Dear Smiley: I was working in Angola, West Africa, on a 28/28 day schedule. You work 28 days and you have your alternate working the other 28.
Ed, a Halliburton hand from Oklahoma, had left for his days off, but called his alternate Vic from Luanda Airport to say the flight to Paris was canceled.
Would Vic call Ed's wife in Oklahoma and tell her he would be a day late getting home? This was before cellphones, so Vic made the long distance call to Ed's wife through our company phone system.
When Ed finally arrived in Tulsa a day late, his wife Anne was waiting for him at the airport, with fire in her eyes and a cold shoulder.
"Anne honey, what's the matter? Didn't Vic call you to tell you my flight was delayed and I would be a day late?"
"He did! He said, 'Linda, Ed is going to be a day late.' Who the heck is LINDA?"
PETER DASSEY
Kenner
Escape artists
Dear Smiley: Speaking of crawfish as pets (in the Friday column):
We stayed with wonderful friends in Eunice when we evacuated New Orleans due to Hurricane Katrina's approach.
Their teenage boys had a few "pet" crawfish in a giant aquarium in the living room.
One morning we noticed a crawfish gingerly making its way across the carpet into our bedroom. Turns out, they can't be contained — except in a pot of boiling water.
EILEEN RYAN
New Orleans
Smug spouse
Dear Smiley: When my wife and I first got married, I thought it would be a good idea to teach her to change a tire.
One day I got her to follow me out to her car, where I proceeded to demonstrate how it’s done.
I had the wheel jacked up and was in the process of breaking the lug nuts when I noticed she was smiling.
I asked her why she was smiling. She said, "Because I’m never going to do that."
Turns out, she was right.
STEVE DAVIS
Abita Springs
Tires and teamwork
Dear Smiley: Regarding the letters about changing flat tires:
Three lady teachers and I were traveling at night in Germany in the early ’70s. We were driving to Austria to enjoy the first snow.
While driving on the autobahn (our interstate) we had a flat tire and pulled over onto the shoulder of the highway.
None of us ladies knew how to change a flat. BUT each of us had bits and pieces of “how to.” Mine was, “Put the lug nuts in the hubcap!”
I also held the flashlight. We changed the flat and were soon on our merry way to the snow!
JULIE RAUCH-STATES
Kenner
Pushy guy!
Dear Smiley: Jimmy Carter had just gotten back from South Korea, on a mission, I recall, to have some hostages freed by the North Koreans.
My wife and I were visiting his church, Maranatha Baptist Church, in Plains, Georgia.
He was presenting a debriefing of the trip for the congregation, and when he was through, he said something like, “Did I cover everything, Rosalynn?” His wife, seated at the rear of the church, responded in the affirmative.
Afterward, we went outside for a photo op with the former president and his wife. There was a long rope line, everyone waiting patiently for their turn to have their photo taken.
However, several South Koreans, who had come by bus with a group, kept getting back into line to be photographed, which kept the line from diminishing.
By the time it was our turn, the president, understandably irritated by the slow pace, posed for the photograph of the four of us, and gave me a vigorous push to move me along.
Rosalynn, meanwhile, was very gracious to my wife.
ED FLEISCHMANN
Metairie
Evil to elevator
Dear Smiley: Jazz is bad. ... Coonskin coats and ukuleles are the devil's tools. ... Crooners will lead girls down the wrong path. ... Zoot suits are un-American. ... Swiveling hips will lead to hell. ... Rock & roll rots your brain. ... Heavy metal will make your ears rust. ... Rap makes your pants fall down.
By the way — what is today's elevator and supermarket music?
JAMES R. MADDEN
Baton Rouge