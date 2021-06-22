Minor league baseball has always been a rich source of great stories. Here's one about a team close to home:
In our recent discussion of the old Evangeline League, a group of mostly south Louisiana baseball teams in the days before and after World War II, mention was made of Herman Himel, business manager of the Hammond Berries:
Perry Synder and others with Hammond connections recall the Berries and the colorful Herman.
Thomas Galloway, of Hammond, says, "Herman periodically had to be banned to the team bus on road trips because of his opinions on balls, strikes and outs.
"They would have to assign someone to sit with him to make sure he stayed on the bus.
"The business manager was responsible for the beer, and this title allowed Herman to ride the team bus to games.
"The team had to close the windows on the bus so Herman would stop hollering at the umps."
Starting point
Yogi Naquin, from "down da bayou" tells this story about directions in that part of the state:
"An old man named Paran made daily visits to an establishment 'up da bayou' in Houma called Larussa's.
"He had his own stool, that no one sat in.
"When someone asked Paran for directions, he always started with, 'Well, you go to Larussa's, then you cross the bridge and take a right turn,' etc.
"No matter where someone was headed — Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette, etc. — Paran always started with, 'You go to Larussa's …' Never failed.
"So when the day came that Paran left this Earth, everybody knew how to get to the church for his final goodbye.
"Need a hint?"
(Yogi adds that his home "down da bayou" is about 16 miles from Larussa's.)
Batons are better
Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, says he was jogging around the LSU lakes the other afternoon when "I happened to see a banana split on the ground." (There has to be a sad story connected to that …)
"It sparked a memory of a race I used to love! The 'Banana Relay' was a real fun run my buddy Steve Grenchick and I did a few times. My former neighbor and Fat Boy 5K organizer Ben Cherbonnier turned me on to the race.
"The first runner would complete half of a 5K loop, pass the banana to a partner who would do the same, and so forth.
"By the time that banana got passed the third or fourth time, it would be coming to shreds. Some runners would cheat by putting duct tape on the fruit, or by putting it in their pocket."
Gripping thought
Bill Haynie, of Slidell, says, "I was intrigued by the 'fish and false teeth story' in Friday's column, about the dad's false teeth flying off with the cast net.
"The juxtaposition of the terms 'fish' and 'false teeth story' was entertaining by itself.
"But the availability and effectiveness of false teeth adhesives back in the '40s made me wonder. Would 'Poligrip' have prevented this from happening?
"Anyway, I see the makings of a great TV commercial!"
Trying times
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "I had a doctor's appointment last week, and was asked if I exercised and how often.
"I said that I try to do 100 pushups and 200 sit-ups every morning. I haven't come close yet, but I keep trying."
Special People Dept.
— Oceania and Jacob Scardina, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 65th anniversary Wednesday, June 23.
— Dennis and Catherine Riley, of Metairie, celebrate their 65th anniversary Wednesday, June 23.
What's the word?
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, came across this definition of a memorable moment: "That moment when you spell a word so wrong that even auto-correct is like 'I've got nothing, man.'"
Inquiring Minds Dept.
Andy Maverick asks, "Why do psychics need phone numbers in their advertising? They should call me because they should know when I'm ready to see them."
Groaner of the Week
From Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge: "I switched the labels on all of my wife's spices. I'm not in trouble yet, but the thyme is cumin."