It's time for my annual rant against Daylight Saving Time.
Monday morning I awoke at 7 a.m., my usual time. But I looked out the window, and it was dark outside. So, without checking the clock, I rolled over and slept until 8:30 a.m.
I realized later that I've gotten used to having sunlight wake me up, and without it my body insists on continuing to sleep.
For that whole day, I was an hour and a half behind schedule. Fortunately, I didn't have anything much to do that day. But, hey, it's the principle of the thing …
So we've got to suffer rising in the darkness, and starting happy hour in the bright sunshine, until autumn.
As I understand it, changing this situation would have to be done by the folks in Congress.
Well, that's reassuring…
Great gum surplus
Peggy Duffel Simmons, of New Orleans, has this tale of ongoing shortages after World War II:
"In the early '50s, when I was 10 and my sister Joy 8, we visited our grandmother, Bertha Duffel, in Donaldsonville.
"There was a bubblegum craze going on in the nation, but there was a shortage due to the effects of the war.
"We would chew our gum, then save it in the refrigerator until the next time we wanted to chew it.
"While we were in Donaldsonville, my aunt, Doris Bennett, took us to visit a friend, Sam Naquin, who had a store on Railroad Avenue.
"We told him we wanted to buy bubblegum, but there was a shortage. He came out of his storage room and gave us a whole box of gum. We couldn’t believe it.
"Needless to say, we were the most famous residents on our block in Baton Rouge."
Fake sheik
Following up on our Monday story of pranks, here's a recollection from Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville:
"My friend Carrol Dantin, of Thibodaux, would lose a couple of hundred bucks in order to play a practical joke on people.
"He once dressed as a wealthy Arab sheik and had a limo drop him off at a hotel — where the staff was tripping over themselves to make sure he was adequately served."
Remember Bob?
Renee Mooberry seeks folks who recall her husband Bob Mooberry from his days at Baton Rouge's WIBR-AM and WRKF-FM public radio. At the latter he dispensed classical music and witticisms. As one of WVLA-TV's "M&M Boys," he joined Allen McCarty for a lighthearted presentation of late-night movies.
Renee says, "We moved to Las Vegas after we both retired in 2010. Bob is 79, and was diagnosed in 2016 with dementia and in 2017 with Parkinson’s. He has been in a facility since early December, and for the past three weeks in hospice care.
"If anyone can share fond memories of him or funny stories, I will read them to him."
Her email address is renrev58@gmail.com; cell is (225) 226-0112.
Wheel man
"I wanted to add a few words about Al Klotz, who was in your column for celebrating his 98th birthday," says Ann Purnell Collom, of Kenner:
"He attends St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Metairie for 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon Mass. He sits in his wheelchair at the front, and is a chick magnet. All the women go up to give him a kiss on his cheek, and everybody loves him. I've had to wait in line to greet him.
"He always has a smile on his face, and we miss him when he's sick or on a cruise with his kids.
"He used to be a runner, and still pedals the wheelchair pretty fast."
Wash twice, guys
Mike Manes, of New Iberia, addresses our mention in the Tuesday column of replacing handshakes with the elbow-to-elbow greeting used at crawfish boils:
"This reminded me of another very important issue of hygiene and personal comfort for the males of our species.
"For first time consumer: before going to the restroom after eating boiled crawfish (and consuming beer), wash your hands twice — once before beginning the process and again after completion of the process!"