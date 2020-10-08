Kristina L. Posey adds to our series, "Why We Love Our Grandchildren":
"While helping my grandchildren with at-home instruction during COVID-19 quarantine, my grandson and granddaughter, both first graders, served up separate graphic reminders of my age.
"When my granddaughter asked, 'Soooo, Keykey, what was your favorite Lego project when you were a little girl?' I replied, 'Lincoln Logs.' (She's now learning to play jacks.)
"On the same day, a story about the Wright Brothers led to a lively discussion with my grandson.
"'They flew in the air for only 12 seconds!' he exclaimed.
"Having visited Kill Devil Hill on a previous vacation, I described the huge sloping hill and the windy conditions needed for the flight.
"Later that evening, he told my son, 'Dad, Keykey was THERE when the Wright Brothers flew in their plane!'"
Pigging out
After our tales of Louisiana boucheries and cochon de laits, Bernie in Walker says pig-cooking is a universal activity:
"When I was a little girl my family took a trip to Puerto Rico, my mother's place of birth. My grandfather was in the U.S. Navy, and had some property in Rio Pierdras.
"When my dad took us there, I remember the men talking about the 'roasting of the pig.'
"I've since learned they were discussing a boucherie. Don't remember anything about the meat, but I will say it was the best fried pigtails and cracklings ever! To this day, I love cracklings!"
(I agree, Bernie. Cracklings are my favorite grease delivery system.)
Which reminds me
Years ago I was invited to a "celebrity cooking" fundraiser at a little Catholic church in or near White Castle.
The invitees were to cook and sell food in booths. I chose fried pigtails, and enlisted a Cajun cook from New Roads as my sous chef.
I got a box of pigtails from a country store, parboiled them in beer, rolled them in Tony Chachere's seasoning and fried them in a cast-iron pot.
I sold them for a buck each, and quickly sold all 50 of them to devotees of "cracklings on a stick."
Dog town?
After readers told of visiting Quitaque, Texas, and being told by a billboard that "It's pronounced Kitty-Quay," we heard from Guy Young, a banker and historian there:
He says that for years old-timers believed "Kitty-Kway" was the correct way to say the town name, and it probably meant "end of the trail."
But he adds that on maps in the 1800s, cartographers, evidently relying on phonetic pronunciations, spelled the name "Kit-a-kway" or "Kwit-a-que," and indicated it meant "prairie dog town" or "prairie village."
Guy says it's ironic that folks from Louisiana are concerned about pronunciation of other places.
Our Evangeline
The West Baton Rouge Museum plans an exhibit, "Evangenalia: The Evolution of an Icon," in summer of 2021, to explore "the changing image of the iconic character, Evangeline, through the paraphernalia produced in association with the epic heroine."
They're seeking marketing items, such as "a free-standing Evangeline Maid crossing guard sign popular at Acadiana schools in the '60s and '70s."
Contact Gwenn LaViolette at (225) 336-2422 or gwenn@wbrmuseum.org.
Special People Dept.
- Donald Guillot, of Marksville, celebrates his 90th birthday Friday, Oct. 9. He is a Korean War veteran.
- Robin Richard, of Lake Charles, celebrates his 90th birthday Sunday, Oct. 11, at his daughter's home in Central, where he evacuated during Hurricane Laura.
- D.J. “Bobby” and Dorothy Hebert, of Lafayette, celebrate their 75th anniversary Friday, Oct. 9.
- Edward and Audrey Laird Hall, of Slaughter, celebrate their 65th anniversary Sunday, Oct. 11. She is currently at Grace Health & Rehab Center in Slaughter.
- Jesse and Carole Danna, of Covington, celebrate 55 years of marriage Friday, Oct. 9.
Do you speak Yat?
Karen says, "My grandfather often worked on his VW Beetle. I would watch as he changed the 'earl.'
"As a student back in the mid '60s at St. Louis King of France grammar school in New Orleans' Bucktown, there was a nice man named 'Earl' who was the custodian.
"It took me years to realize his name wasn’t 'Oil.'"