We've been having "gumbo weather" off and on lately, but often enough to remind readers of gumbo stories:
Kenneth Holditch, of New Orleans, says after riding out Hurricane Katrina, "I 'refugeed' north (to paraphrase a famous line in 'Gone With the Wind') to wind up at the home of my stepsister Charlotte in Dyer, Tennessee.
"After a few weeks of being deprived of my beloved Creole cuisine, I accompanied Charlotte to the grocery store and began to gather the 'makings' for chicken and andouille gumbo.
"After an unsuccessful search for andouille, I found the manager and inquired if he had that blessed delicacy.
"A bewildered look crossed his face as, with a short laugh, he responded, 'No, and I never heard of it until a few minutes ago, when that lady asked for the same thing!'
"He pointed to a young lady who was also shopping. I hurried after her, introduced myself, and we both expressed the joy of two displaced citizens of our partially flooded city.
"To no one’s surprise, both of us were on a mission to find the ingredients for our beloved dish. We were soon engrossed in a comparison of our hurricane experiences.
"Then, still hungry for our gumbo but warmed by meeting 'homefolk,' we went on our varied ways."
Murder, she said
Martha Wright, of Baton Rouge, says our tales of rodents brought to mind this story:
"Our house in Cleveland, Ohio, had a basement with mice.
"One morning when Mom and Dad were drinking coffee, sitting opposite each other, Dad slowly bent down and took off a shoe.
"Then he pitched it at a mouse who was sitting up looking at them. Dead aim, and the mouse was dead.
"Mom’s reaction: 'Oh no! My pet mouse I taught to sit up and beg!'”
Shooting pains
Barry Dufour, of Carencro, says, "Reading about holes in cars reminded me of a story from one my cousins. (The name and place are omitted for my safety).
"He was a small-town policeman in Avoyelles Parish. He was pulling a late night and early morning shift. He was stationary and a little bored.
"Back then they mounted the riot shotgun inside the car facing down over the transmission hump. He was playing with the safety, clicking it off and on.
"He made a mistake, turning off the safety and firing the shotgun inside the car into the floor. The blast tore through some wiring on the car, shutting it down.
"They had to call a wrecker in the middle of the night to have the car towed back to the police station. Of course, they teased him for this."
Dispatch from Arizona
Thanks to the helpful readers who sent me sources for sausage and other Cajun delicacies to send Mike Graham after he complained about their scarcity in his new home, Sun City, Arizona.
In his thank-you note, the retired WAFB-TV weatherman said the "beautiful weather" there "runs from the second week in September through the second week in May.
"Right now, the normal nightly low is near 50, and the average daily high is near 70. … We awaken to a brilliant, deep blue, cloud-free sky.
"However, we pay for it during the summer. For instance, the average high temperature on July 4 is 107…"
I also heard from Mike about signing off my note to him with "Straight ahead."
"I see you used my signature phrase. Please feel free to use 'Straight ahead' any time. Of course, now I’ll have to send you a bill."
Special People Dept.
Oneil and Vickie Williams, of Metairie, celebrate their 75th anniversary Wednesday, Feb 2.
Pity the customer
Our mention of consumer woes due to staffing shortages brought this from T-Bob Taylor, of Tyler, Texas:
"My favorite hardware store claimed to have glass bricks, so we ordered in the back of the store.
"Checking out up front, they apologized, saying glass bricks were no longer available.
"I called a competitor. They bounced me mercilessly, until one phone answerer asked, 'Sir, is a glass brick made of wood?'"