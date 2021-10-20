This is hard to believe, but I have it on good authority that football coaches are not always 100% truthful about players' injuries.
In the days before the game, the coach will tell the media a star player is in such bad shape he may have to watch from the sidelines in a wheelchair.
Then, at game time, the star bounds out of the locker room like Superman.
Our unpaid sports analyst, Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, says this ploy is "definitely an art," even at the high school level:
"In fact, in the Lafayette area there's a 'Crying Towel' contest. A bunch of high school football coaches stand up in front of a podium and give a 'performance' about how bad a shape their team is in.
"Local sportswriters take a vote and declare a winner. The prize is a towel."
Art of deception
Speaking of football, Jerry Berggren, of Baton Rouge, says, "After reading in your (our) Wednesday column about 'fleetness afoot' on the football field, I was reminded of a comment regarding my speed there.
"Many years ago, while participating in an adult men's sports league, the weekly newsletter came out recapping the games.
"One memorable comment was, 'Jerry Berggren has deceptive speed … he's actually running slower than it appears.' So much for my football career."
Friendly place
After mentioning the mostly rural habit of waving at passersby, I got many comments like this one:
Ray Schell, of Prairieville, says, "Usually each morning after reading your column in The Advocate, I walk the almost mile-long length of our Belle Grove subdivision road.
"Nearly everyone waves to me or returns my waves to them as they drive by going to work, taking their kids to school, or driving to church on Sunday. I welcome their waves."
Friendly drivers
Mike Norton, of Metairie, says about waves:
"In the '50s my parents bought me an MG TD. Since sports cars were rare, the custom was to toot your horn and wave at every sports car you met."
Our local wave
I knew this one was coming when we got into this discussion:
Gerald Wray, of Pride, says, "I just read in your Tuesday column about the index finger wave that Oklahomans give as their greeting when driving.
"I, too, have had the same experience from the friendly people of Nawlins while in traffic, traveling through on business.
"However, just like everything else they do in Nawlins, they do it differently and with more flair — they use the middle finger.
"Do you think that has the same friendly meaning as they do in Oklahoma?"
No …
Special People Dept.
— A. Richard Chenot, former resident of Baton Rouge, celebrated his 92nd birthday Oct. 11. He says, "I’m now near my son in the Dallas area, having been flooded out in late May from Bayou Sorrel."
— A.J. and Arlene Hymel, of Gramercy, celebrate 60 years of marriage Thursday, Oct. 21.
Grand opening
Bernie Naul, of Central, says, "After reading in your Tuesday column about the cricket infestation, a memory about a family fishing trip years ago came to mind.
"My wife and I, son, daughter, and my wife's sister went on a fishing trip one morning. On the way we stopped at a bait shop to pick up some crickets.
"I didn't have a cricket container at the time, so I purchased one at the bait shop. It was one of those tubular cardboard varieties with a lid that just slipped down on top.
"As we were getting back into our van my son, Wesley, who was about 6 at the time, asked if he could hold the cricket box the rest of the way to our fishing spot.
"I said, 'Sure, but whatever you do don't open the cricket box.'
"As we were approaching our fishing destination, I heard my son whisper, 'Aunt Penny, help me!.'
"I looked in the rearview mirror and saw crickets on top of my son's head and on his ears, shoulders, and lap.
"We had to listen to crickets in the van for quite a while after that fishing trip."