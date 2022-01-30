Here's a look back to 1963, when kids with long hair were perceived as threatening:
George Lopez, of LaPlace, tells of enjoying a performance by a band called Knowbody Else (soon to become Black Oak Arkansas) and its acrobatic frontman, "Jim Dandy" Mangrum:
"I dropped my date off and was at the Royal Castle on Veterans at Bissonet in Metairie having pancakes and coffee when the cook/waitress, looking freaked out, says, 'Please don't leave; I'll fix you anything you want.'
"I ordered more pancakes, and peeked back to see what had her bugged. It was the band; three chicks and six guys in three booths. Their green converted bread truck and their long hair and hippie clothes must have freaked her.
"They started ordering, joking with her and flirting. She came back over to me as I finished my second stack, all pink-cheeked and giggling, and says, 'I think it's OK, sweetie.'
"On my way out I told the group I'd been at the show and thought it was great. They thanked me and offered more breakfast and coffee!"
Big man, tiny car
Referring to our Saturday Meg Ryan story, Peggy Usner, of Mandeville, says, "I, too, have a celebrity car story.
"When 'The Big Easy' was being filmed in New Orleans, I was hired to teach the principle actors to Cajun dance, and to be in a scene with my dance troupe.
"Though the part of the scene where John Goodman and I danced landed on the cutting room floor, he remembered me a year or so later.
"After the music ended that Sunday fais-do-do evening at Tipitinas, he asked for a ride to his hotel, as we had been enjoying a long conversation.
"It didn’t cross my mind that my little 1984 Renault Alliance’s front seat might not be comfortable for his large frame.
"As he slowly squeezed in, I thought, 'Will he be able to get out?'
"I have laughed about this many times over the years with my then 11-year-old daughter, who was in the back seat!"
Getting stoned
Andy Gallien, of Harahan, comments on our Thursday story about putting a stone in a VW distributer to keep the points open:
"You can't get an engine to run by holding the points open with a stone or anything else. Points have to open and close repeatedly in a very precisely timed manner.
"The writer could have misremembered and replaced a relay with distributor points in his memory. The story the other day about using a matchstick to hold a relay closed is entirely possible and believable.
"Not a big deal, just my technical fussbudget tendencies springing forth."
Fairy aid
Another Tooth Fairy story, from Eileen Turowski Taylor, of Walker:
"When my children, Christopher and Moira, started having loose teeth, I bought them each a Tooth Fairy pillow.
'It had a tiny pocket, where the fallen-out tooth was deposited before bedtime. The pillow was kept in easy reach for the Tooth Fairy to make the exchange, without waking the children when trying to locate the lost tooth under their heads.
"This was not necessary for our son, but our daughter was a light sleeper!"
Special People Dept.
— James Howard Turner, of Lafayette, celebrates his 91st birthday Monday, Jan. 31.
— Mary Sue Mosley, of Loranger, celebrated her 90th birthday Friday, Jan. 28. She is a retired realtor.
— Jim and Catherine Guilbeau, of Lafayette, celebrated their 60th anniversary Thursday, Jan. 27.
— Gordon and Alice Holcomb, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 58th anniversary Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Just say no, no…
This note from Noel Gilbert, of River Ridge, proves no topic is too trivial for us:
"I also recall the mystery of the number of 'nos' in the 1954 song by The Charms, 'Hearts of Stone.'
"This has apparently bothered a lot of folks, including me.
"When my favorite WWOZ DJ played 'Hearts of Stone' on his Wednesday night show, I called him to see if my recollection of 14 'nos' was accurate.
"He confirmed that 14 was correct; 12 loud 'nos,' with two soft 'nos' at the end."