Our recent Yat pronunciation story (about our governor, "Oil Long"), triggered two more tales on this subject:
- Skip Abshier says, "Many years ago, my mother applied for a credit card over the phone from Godchaux’s department store on Canal Street in New Orleans.
"She wanted the card made out in my dad’s name, Earl.
"Several weeks later the card arrived. It was issued to, you guessed it, Mr. Oil Abshier."
- David Earle, of Baton Rouge, says, "My parents were living in Brooklyn, New York, when my sister was born.
"A Brooklyn accent can be confused with a 'Who-Dat;' both say 'oil' for 'earl.'
"Since our last name is Earle ('e' silent), my uncles lobbied for my sister to be called 'Olive,' as in ‘Olive Oil!’ ”
No Jell-O, either
"If ya can stand it, another sandwich-spelling thingy," says Jude LeBoeuf, of Kenner:
"When our daughter, Robyn, was about 3, she had her adenoids removed. After she'd awakened from the anesthesia, the nurse offered her a Popsicle, as was typical.
"Robyn said (very loudly), 'I wanna ham sammich!' And she got it!"
Remember Webb's?
Frank Fronczek, of Baton Rouge, appears to be under the impression that I'm an expert on drinking establishments:
"Hey Smiley. A friend from DeRidder was going through some old stuff and found this glass.
"He is curious what/where/when Webb's Club was.
"I thought maybe you, a local watering hole history expert, might know."
Frank included a photo of what appears to be a pint glass. There's a drawing in white of a spider web, with this message:
"Drink & be merry
at Webb's Club
Baton Rouge's finest."
Evidently that's one I missed. But I assured Frank that my readers would come up with the answer.
Nice People Dept.
"A happy senior citizen" says, "While I was standing in a long checkout line in Albertson’s on College Drive in Baton Rouge, something very nice happened.
"A lovely young lady in front of me, in a white tennis outfit, had two young daughters, probably under 6.
"Seeing I only had three items, she asked if I would like to go ahead of them. Knowing they had been in line a while, I thanked her and said I would wait — I was in no hurry to get anywhere.
"When it came time to present my charge card, the clerk said, 'You don’t have to do that; she paid for your groceries.'
"I was stunned. I tried to catch them in the parking lot, but couldn’t find them. I hope she reads this and knows how much I appreciate her kindness. It made this 91-year-old veteran appreciate the thoughtfulness of her generation."
Special People Dept.
- Lelda Manuel White, of Marrero, celebrates her 92nd birthday Friday, July 1. She is formerly of Eunice.
- Betty Bourgeois, of Houma, celebrates her 92nd birthday Saturday, July 2.
- Raymond Carbo, of Donaldsonville, celebrates his 90th birthday Friday, July 1. He worked at the clerk of court's office in Donaldsonville for 35 years.
- Rexanne and David Becnel, of New Orleans, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, July 1. Rexanne is from Baton Rouge, David from New Orleans. They met at USL (now University of Louisiana at Lafayette).
- Bruce and Marie Frank, of Crowley, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, July 1. Marie is originally from Marksville; Bruce is from Bunkie.
On to Mamou
Camille Fontenot announces "Mardi Gras in July" in one of my favorite party towns:
"Plan your Fourth of July weekend in Mamou.
"On Saturday, July 2, streets will close at 5 p.m. and bars will open. Yes, even Fred's!
"On Sunday, July 3, there will be music, food, art, and much more all day long."
As a veteran of a couple of Mamou Mardi Gras celebrations and countless visits to Fred's Lounge, I approve this message.