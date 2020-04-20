Terry Grundmann, of Kenner, says, "With ladies unable to get to the beauty parlor, hair dye is the next hot item.
"I was thinking the best wishes I could give a lady: 'May your life be bountiful with wine, hair dye, and toilet paper!'
"Do you realize if I had said that a few months back, you’d thought I’d gone crazy!"
Sign language
Michael Eldred says, "Joanne Moulton's sign experience (misreading a New Orleans bar's sign) reminded me of one in Memphis.
"Near Davant Street was drug store named 'Swindle Drugstore.' The owner, realizing the problem, added his first name to the big sign on the side of the building.
"Unfortunately, a drain pipe divided his name at the most unlikely place. 'Adam Swindle Drugstore' now became 'A dam Swindle Drugstore.'"
Meet me at Mae's
Richard Field was the first reader to tell me that the New Orleans dive bar I mentioned at Napoleon and Magazine was Ms Mae's. (He would win a prize if I was giving one.)
Bill Huey points out that it's next to "The Temple of Casemento's," the great oyster place.
B.J. Keegan, of Metairie, sent a photo of a go-cup showing its full name as "The Club — Ms Mae's."
Sheldon Mickles adds, "It's a big yellow building, and a great place to be the Sunday before Mardi Gras, when four parades go right by there between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m."
Tom's earthquake
We're still receiving stories about the late Tom Dempsey's record-breaking field goal:
- Julie States says, "My date and I had good seats, two rows up from an aisle. People began leaving toward the end of the last quarter, and when Tom made his kick everyone stopped in front of us. Even when we stood up we missed the action. My first and last attendance at a professional football game."
- A LaPlace reader says, "On the day of Tom's kick, Steve, Bill, and I were parked three or four blocks from Tulane to pick up Bill's sister from dance class. We had the game on the radio, and after the announcer said, 'The kick is up…' the radio went dead. A second or two later, the ground started shaking, and we could hear the roar of the crowd and the foot-stomping on Tulane Stadium's metal bleachers. Unforgettable!"
The greatest columnist
Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette, reminds us that Saturday "marked the 75th anniversary of the death of one of the greatest American journalists of the first half of the 20th Century."
Ernie Pyle, the Scripps-Howard columnist who had eloquently written about the foot soldiers in Europe in World War II, had moved to the Pacific islands. He was killed by a sniper not long before the end of the war.
His death on that date is why April 18 has long been observed as National Columnists Day by the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. I should have mentioned it, as I've done for many years.
Going hog wild
Ward Oliver, of Baton Rouge, says, "This year both my wife Edna and I have reached 90. A few years ago, during the previous market collapse, we had a meeting with our financial adviser.
"I told him that I was afraid that I might outlive my money. He advised that we eat more bacon. We have taken his advice, but so far it hasn't worked."
But you've enjoyed life more, haven't you?
Special People Dept.
- Louise Libersat, of Erath, celebrated her 103rd birthday Thursday, April 16.
- Jimmy Chauvin, of Abbeville, celebrated his 90th birthday Thursday, April 16.
- Richard and Stella Hymel Folse, of Thibodaux, celebrated their 50th anniversary Saturday, April 18.
Lyrical lumberjacks
T.W. says, "While I appreciate your suggestion to sing Monty Python's 'Lumberjack' song to make for a more interesting 20-plus seconds hand washing session, I find that when I sing it out loud in a public restroom I get a lot of odd stares!"
Wait, T.W. — you didn't sing the whole song, did you? (Monty Python fans will know what I'm talking about.)