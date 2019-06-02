Linda King, of St. Francisville, says, "My 5-year-old granddaughter, Aubrey, keeps us on our toes with her imagination.
"Recently she and her little brother were watching a favorite cartoon when the TV went blank and screams from the two ensued.
"Their dad found the trouble was that someone had fidgeted with the remote, which is a no-no for the kids. He had to reprogram it.
"He asked who had messed with the remote, but of course they both shrugged and knew nothing.
"After the show was back on, Aubrey approached her dad and told him she bet she knew who messed up the remote control.
"She said that maybe a camouflage kid sneaked in and did it.
"We think that Camo Kid might be up to mischief at our house sometimes also."
Train stopper
Bobby Matherne, of Gretna, adds to our train stories:
"In south Louisiana the only hills our school bus had to drive over were the railroad tracks, elevated to protect the rails from flooding.
"Our road to school went over the tracks in Luling, and the 1950s tradition was for the bus to stop before the tracks and let out a teenager with a flag, who would walk across the track to check for a train coming.
"He was supposed to wave his flag to indicate the track was clear and the bus could come safely over it; then he’d get back on the bus.
"Our flag boy was Sammy. He was proud of his job, doing it with a flair, always smiling. He was a bright spot of the otherwise dull school bus ride.
"Then one morning, a train was visible coming down the track. The school bus stopped, Sammy got out, and he began running towards the train, waving his flag!
"No one had ever explained to Sammy what to do if an actual train was coming, and he thought it was his job to stop the train. And stop it he did."
Train stopper II
"On the subject of trains," says P.J. Bourgeois, of Opelousas, "my father told me that when his father took the train from Baton Rouge to Franklin to return to the sugar plantation near Franklin he managed, he didn't like having to return to the plantation from Franklin by horse and buggy.
"So when the train was passing through the plantation, he would pull the emergency stop cord. When the train stopped, he would walk through the cane field to his house."
On the air
Attention early risers: I'll be on Jim Engster's "Talk Louisiana" show Tuesday at 9 a.m. on Baton Rouge public radio, WRKF, 89.3 FM. We'll be discussing a milestone for this column.
You can also access the interview at Talk Louisiana at WRKF.org, or go to the WRKF app.
So be sure and set your alarm clock and the timer on your coffee maker to be sure you're awake and alert for this Great Moment in Radio Broadcasting.
Get the shakes
Warning: Don't read this if you're hungry…
Annie Fugler, of Denham Springs, adds to our tales about the cuisine in Lewisville, Arkansas:
"I’m just back from a visit with my brother, Ray, in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Lewisville is on my usual route from I-49 to I-30.
"The 'LA 3/AR 29' route is rural, and suddenly there's a zigzag in the highway, so one is practically FORCED to stop at Burge’s Ice Cream & BBQ (wink, wink). It takes up both sides of the block, with stop signs both ways. There’s literally no way to miss it.
"Going up, I picked up a butterscotch shake for the ride, reminiscent of those at the old Denham Springs Tastee Freeze.
"Coming home, I enjoyed a barbecued pork po-boy, topped with crunchy, slightly-sweet coleslaw, and a ‘full-of-pineapple’ shake. Best shakes in Arkansas (maybe in America!)"
Cheerful news
Jan Chategnier, of Metairie, asks, "Has anyone else noticed that the list of deceased (in Advocate obituaries) tends to grow as the week progresses?
"Therefore, if you make it through the weekend, you should be good till next Friday! Enjoy your week!"