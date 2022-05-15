Ever had an "Oops!" moment like this?
Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge, says tales of the May 12, 1984, opening of the New Orleans World’s Fair reminds him:
"As a teacher at Simmesport High School, I wanted our students to experience this event. So I set up a trip to New Orleans and reserved five school buses for late September.
"I was named principal just before the trip, and as we approached the Superdome I realized I had left all 300-plus tickets in the desk drawer of my new office.
"At the gate my wife Carolyn and I explained what happened, and begged them not to let me go down in the record books with the shortest principalship on record.
"I even offered that if they let the kids in they could keep Carolyn hostage until I went back for the tickets.
"Obviously the felt sorry for me, for they let the kids in and let me mail the tickets to them on Monday.
"To this day, every time we cross that incline on Interstate 10 and I see the Superdome, I think about my debut as principal."
Almost famous
Our series on meeting famous people has yielded some stories about folks who are relatively famous — well-known in a small area only.
One such tale comes from Mike Boudreaux, of Bush:
"In the late ’50s, early ’60s, the Kiwanis club in Morgan City sponsored pro wrestling matches in the old Shannon School gym. Same format as today; smaller scale.
"One wrestler, Happy Humphrey, tipped the scales at 754 pounds. The night I saw him wrestle, I got to meet him before his match when my dad, Boo Boudreaux, was talking with him about life on the road. He had a special pickup truck outfitted with a bench in the bed to support him.
"He was a very genial man, and spent some time talking directly with me.
"When someone interrupted our conversation to heckle Humphrey about how fat he was and how he couldn’t possibly be very strong, he simply stood on one leg and asked the heckler if he could hold up 754 pounds on one leg.
"He then resumed our conversation. I pulled for Humphrey that night."
Fighting words
Speaking of local wrestling, here's a tale from Barry Dufour, of Carencro:
"As I read the article about wrestling and the view that it may be fake, I was reminded of a match I saw while stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi.
"My wife and I would attend the weekly wrestling matches held in Gulfport. There was nothing else to do on the coast except fish.
"After one match a spectator, a Navy seaman stationed in Gulfportr, was yelling 'Fake!' and other words toward the wrestler.
"The wrestler, fed up with his antics, invited him into the ring.
"Well, the wrestler handled him with ease, and threw him everywhere.
"It may be fake, but the wrestlers knew how to fall, throw, and handle each other.
"The seaman finally gave up and left. The crowd went wild."
Special People Dept.
- Bill Cambre celebrates his 98th birthday Monday, May 16. He is a Navy veteran of World War II and a retired lieutenant with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. He served as an usher at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge for 60-plus years.
- Rita Graff Dollar, of New Orleans, celebrates her 98th birthday Monday, May 16. She is a longtime volunteer for several community organizations.
The informer
Shooter Mullins' speed trap story:
"In 1958, two carloads of bowlers from Baton Rouge headed for the airport in New Orleans. Bill Roberts drove the first car, and I was riding shotgun.
"At a radar trap in Gonzales, a large deputy pulled us over and told us to follow him to the courthouse, where we could settle up.
“ ‘Just wait a minute,' said Bill, 'and you can get another one.'
"Sure enough, along came Joe Pace in the second car — you can guess the rest.
"I am probably the only one left to tell this tale."