We've been discussing offbeat sandwiches; some of them so offbeat you'd have to be pretty hungry to eat them.
This "king of the road" story from Steve Hebert makes that point:
"During the Great Depression, my grandmother in Chacahoula, Terrebonne Parish, lived next to the railroad tracks.
"She would often see hobos passing through town. One day one stopped and asked if she had any food to spare.
"Having fresh-baked bread and a pot of white beans, she fixed him a white bean sandwich, the only thing she had.
"She watched him walk off. Once he thought nobody was watching, he threw it away."
Snow days
"Letters about early TV remind me of my Navy days," says Ward Oliver, of Baton Rouge:
"I was stationed at Corry Field (which no longer exists) in Pensacola in 1949-52 as an electronics technician.
"The closest TV station was in New Orleans. Some enterprising young sailors made a few extra bucks by building boosters, which would allow you to get a snowy picture using a tall antenna.
"We've lived through a lot of history."
Snow days II
"Your recent referral to early TV reminds me of my dad’s first TV," says Steve Butaud, of Lafayette:
"It was one of the first in Rayne, so our living room was packed every afternoon at 4:30 p.m. when 'Howdy Doody' was the first show to come on.
"The picture was so poor you could hardly make out characters; still everyone (adults and kids) was glued to that set.
"The shows were in black and white, and it was like watching something in a snowstorm!"
Fall down south
"This is my favorite time of year," says Algie Petrere, of Central. "I can finally turn off the central air and turn the heat on at 5 a.m., then turn it off at 9 a.m. to open the windows, then shut the windows at noon and turn on the central air, then turn it off at 7 p.m., then turn on the … and so it goes."
Got gumbo?
John Currier, of West Baton Rouge, says, "Remember my recent story about the 'accidental rooster?'
"One of my daughters, the rooster's owner, was going with God’s plan and keeping him, while the other saw him as an early morning problem to be solved by eating him.
"Turns out my daughters aren’t as different as I thought.
"Just found out the rooster's name is 'Roux.' Sounds like God’s plan is going to eventually turn into a recipe."
John's groaner
Brenna Allphin Beckman says when her family observed the 11th anniversary of the death of her grandfather, John Allphin, they recalled silly stories he sent me, like this groaner:
"A priest, a rabbit and a minister walk into a bar. The bartender asks the rabbit, 'What'll ya have?'
"The rabbit replies, 'I dunno. I'm just here because of autocorrect.’ ”