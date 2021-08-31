While there was nothing remotely funny about Hurricane Ida, there were a few amusing incidents involving folks affected by the storm.
For instance, Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville, tells us, "With Ida approaching, my wife grabbed her rosary beads while I accidentally grabbed Mardi Gras beads.
"So I said 10 Hap Glaudi’s, some Sidney Kerns, and a Mardi Gras Mambo."
Thanks, Glenn. It seems to have helped the Baton Rouge area survive the worst of Ida…
Our tiny dancer
I received the sad news from Andi Fontenot: "I wanted to let you know that our beloved ballet professor, Sarah Stravinska, passed away Friday morning. The world lost a gem. Heaven gained a feisty red-headed angel. We know she is flying high and dancing before the Lord with all her might!"
I'd been getting clever, nostalgic stories from Sarah for years. They started when she taught dance at ULL, and continued after her retirement, when she and her husband moved to Chestnut, in Natchitoches Parish.
The petite redhead was a never-ending source of tales about her childhood in Dayton, Ohio, her career in ballet in New York, her MFA studies at Florida State and her culture clashes with Lafayette Cajuns.
A short time ago she sent me her memoir, "Sarah's Stories: Autobiographical Tales of a Ballet Dancer." I was honored that she wrote I had "inspired me to tell some of my stories."
Cautionary tale
"I have another 'senior citizen' event if you can use one, says Curtis Fletcher:
"Long after I was easily recognizable as a senior citizen, I went to a store I hadn't been to before.
"The clerk had checked half of my things before I remembered to ask if they gave senior discounts.
"She answered, 'Yes' very politely, and added, 'You have to ask.'
"I touched my very white hair and asked, 'Why?'
"She managed a grin as she said, 'Once I asked a lady with hair just like your hair if she wanted the discount — and she reported me to the manager."
All grown up
Jamie Owen Parkerson, of Lafayette, says, "When I was in high school, I was 15 and dating a young man who took me to the Jefferson Theater for the movie.
"As we approached the ticket office he said, 'One adult and one kid,' and she gave the tickets to us. It cost 25 cents for him and 10 cents for me. Needless to say, I wasn’t real thrilled.
"Fast forward a couple years later. When I was 17 my date took me to The Keg, a bar in Lafayette.
"Yes, I was underaged. He was 23 and he got carded, but I didn’t. I guess in those two years I must have really aged!"
Which reminds me
Once I was invited to Baton Rouge's Texas Club, a country music venue, to judge a singing contest (why they chose me I'll never know).
Lady Katherine was carded at the door, and was rather thrilled by this. She told me that as a blues fan, she had been in a lot of juke joints over the years, but had never been carded.
"I must be getting younger," she said.
Her happiness lasted only until she realized the club was carding everyone…
Dogged effort
We're still getting recollections of memorable school cheers:
Teddy McGehee says, "Being a sheltered kid from the suburbs of Philly who attended a rival school, Chestnut Hill Academy, I loved the Penn Charter Quakers cheer you mentioned in your column.
“'Try harder' was actually 'Fight harder.'
"I forwarded your column to a classmate, and he sent me this lame ‘60s cheer from our school (he begged me not to send this):
"'Big dog, little dog
Small dog, pup
C’mon Hillers
Chew ‘em up.'"
Special People Dept.
J. Carrol Mallett and Lois McIntyre Mallett, of Prairieville, celebrate their 65th anniversary Wednesday, Sept. 1. They met at Hopper’s on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge in 1955 when Carrol was working there.
An Ida groaner
Algie Petrere, of Central, asks, "What do you get if you a cross a card game with a hurricane?
"Bridge over troubled water."