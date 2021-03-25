Since it appears LSU's Kirby Smith Hall, an 11-story dorm on the edge of the campus, is doomed, we'd like to hear from those who served time there.
Matt Albright, our assistant metro editor, says, "We’re thinking there are a lot of wild/hilarious memories in that place through the decades. We’d love to put it out prominently on the website."
The structure, built in 1967 and named for a Confederate general (of course), was originally a men's dorm, and is now "coed by floors," according to LSU.
It was closed from 2006-2011 for renovations. Designed to house over 700, the population is now some 500.
To say it's not one of LSU's more attractive buildings is to be charitable. It's just tall, that's all.
Let me know what you remember about it. I realize this might be difficult for those of you who were there in the ’70s.
Great grits hoax
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, adds to our grits lore:
"When I worked at New Orleans’ WTIX radio I decided to pull my own version of a famous BBC April Fools joke.
"The BBC once told its worldwide audience they were going to visit a spaghetti farm, and even had videos of workers pulling spaghetti off trees.
"So I decided to tell our audience the freeze was so bad in north Louisiana the winter before that the grits crop had been ruined.
"I even got state Agriculture Commissioner Bob Odom in on the gag. In an interview, he promised to seek federal help for grits farmers."
No grits here
T.W. says it's no surprise that a visitor found no breakfast grits in Winchester, Virginia, despite its history as "Stonewall Jackson's town."
He says the Confederate general "was actually born and raised in Clarksburg, West Virginia (still Virginia until 1863).
"I was also born in Clarksburg, and Stonewall was my 'great great great yada yada yada' uncle.
"Clarksburg is in the foothills of the Appalachians. Stonewall was a hillbilly, not a Southerner in the traditional sense, and I guarantee there isn't a grit within 100 miles of Clarksburg.
"Delectable pepperoni rolls are the specialty of the area, created to be an efficient lunch in the coal mines."
Tarzan in Raceland
Martin St. Romain, of Raceland, says, "In 1945 at the age of 10, Aunt Gussie took me and her son Webster Guidry Jr. to swim in Bayou Des Allemands.
"There was no swimming pool in Raceland, and it was exciting for us. The site was on the east bank, at the old La. 1 bridge.
"After 15 minutes of splashing on the edge of the bayou, I decided to show my aunt how athletic I was.
"I got back up on the bank about 10 feet and took a running jump into the bayou. To my surprise, I landed in water over my head. It was sink or swim. I started kicking my feet and flapping my arms to get back to the bank.
"Needless to say, after I almost drowned, my aunt never took us swimming again."
Special People Dept.
- Lena Roshto, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 95th birthday Friday, March 26.
- Agnes Capone Rome, of Donaldsonville, celebrates her 95th birthday Sunday, March 28.
Sign language
Jim Douglas has been unhappy with me ever since he told me about finding a roach on his beer can and I replied that the critter wouldn't drink much. He felt this was a flippant response to a serious matter for a dedicated beer drinker.
But he's finally found a story so good he's willing to contact me again:
"This took place before caller ID. A friend was getting calls from a man who would not identify himself, and would talk about anything under the sun.
"When my friend got tired of the calls, she notified the police.
"The police told her to arrange a meeting, and if the caller confessed she was to scratch her nose and they would pick him up.
“ ‘OK,’ she said. ‘But if I pull my ear, that means I like him, and you can leave us alone.’ ”