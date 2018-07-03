Sarah Stravinksa, of Chestnut, tells this story every Independence Day.
I love repeating it because it reminds me that questioning everything — traditions, people in authority, etc. — is a grand American tradition.
Says Sarah: "Her daughter’s first grade teacher summoned my sister Barbara. It seemed that my niece, Carrie, was refusing to join class in the Pledge of Allegiance.
"When Barbara questioned her about this, Carrie fiercely declared that a 'fledge' was a very serious promise, and that since she didn’t understand one word of what was being said, she wasn’t going to be 'fledging.'
"So Barbara got out a map of the United States and a flag. They counted up all the states and then all of the stars, and Barbara explained the big words.
"The next day, Carrie proudly stood with the rest of her class, hand on her honest little heart, and said her 'fledge.'"
Bad Words Dept.
Lamon Miller says, "In response to the Saturday column item about 'the three most hated words in the English language,' my vote goes to 'Some assembly required.'"
Age is relative
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "J.B. Castagnos’s letter about 'I don’t know what I’ll do when you’re gone' (told to the mechanic in his 40s by a customer in his 90s) reminded me of my dad’s comment when I told him about a friend of his who had died.
"The friend was in his late 80s. My dad, who was 100 at the time, said of his friend, 'He was a good boy.'"
Speaking of old
Barbara Maderson says, "Regarding your 'kids speak out without filters' stories, I would like to add this story from 'Pops:'
"One Good Friday my wife and I, daughter Julie and our two grandsons were visiting nine churches.
"After visiting Mater Dolorosa Church, in New Orleans, we were walking back to our car when my wife told the two boys, 'Pops was baptized here.'
"Kyle, age about 3, looked back at the church and studied it, then told my wife, 'Pops is very old!'
"Pops was in his early 50s at that time."
I scan, you pay
Tom Boone, of Gonzales, joins our seminar on product scanners at stores:
"You have to find the bar codes, scan, bag, search for the produce items, weigh, bag — all the stuff a paid store cashier does.
"Do you get a discount for volunteering as an employee? Of course not. Customers should get at least five percent off their purchase for doing the job they pay cashiers to do."
Beware the shopper!
Speaking of shopping, Bobbie Spencer, of Lafayette, says, "Carol Stutzenbecker's Thursday tales of college food remind me of an experience as a Bonin Hall freshman at USL.
"There was the night a smiling resident was seen walking down the hall waving a bag and announcing that she was going shopping.
"Nobody paid her much attention, but when several of us went to the refrigerator the next morning, we realized the 'store' that she had visited was our refrigerator.
"Even my Blackburn's grape jelly and Evangeline Maid bread had been included on her 'shopping list.'
"Starting with the next semester, my 'to-do' list included renting a small refrigerator for my room!"
Special People Dept.
- Alice Duff Smith, originally from Duff Road in Walker, now of Baytown, Texas, celebrates her 94th birthday on Wednesday, July 4.
- Donald and Gayle Begnaud, of Lafayette, celebrate their 61st anniversary on Wednesday, July 4.
Initial reaction
Marsha R. says, "I see where we now refer to the president as POTUS (president of the United States) and the Supreme Court as SCOTUS.
"I suggest we refer to Congress, the Ineffectual Moribund Parliament, as IMPOTUS."
Family tradition
Algie Petrere has long been the source of some of this column's most appalling "groaners." Now it seems her daughter Melanie is getting in the game. Here's her entry, so bad that even her mom groaned when she heard it:
"Have you heard of Murphy's Law?"
"Yeah."
"What is it?"
"If something can go wrong, it will go wrong."
"Right. Have you heard of Cole's Law?"
"No, what is it?"
"Thinly sliced cabbage."