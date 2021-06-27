Jim Nichols, of Lafayette, takes us back to the days when hair was such a hot topic they even made a hit play about it.
In the movies, too much hair could even be fatal, as in "Easy Rider."
Jim says, "Back in the early ’70s at Lafayette High, all of us young men wanted to grow our hair longer, but dads and football coaches tried to keep it under control.
"One good friend, who had bushy, curly hair, succeeded in growing his hair fairly long.
"But it was such a thick, tangled mess we gave him the nickname 'Bird Nest.’ ”
Cruel and unusual
Stanley Mahne says, "In regards to the article in Thursday's Advocate about kneeling on rice, I have a story:
"When in grammar school back in the early ’50s at St. Christopher in Metairie, our nuns would have us kneel on rice if we misbehaved. I'm talking 6- and 7-year-olds.
"They would also draw a circle on the blackboard (I think they are white boards today), high enough that you had to stand on your toes and put your nose in the circle for a half-hour.
"I don't know what hurt the most; kneeling on rice or our legs being cramped. Ouch!"
Governors Lane
Mary Sue Meador adds to our collection of stories of Gov. Jimmie Davis, who had a home near the Governor's Mansion after he left office:
"Gov. John McKeithen asked me to give his children swim lessons at the Mansion's pool.
"He said they learned to swim in a creek, and did not know the proper strokes.
"On a Sunday afternoon, my husband, Coach Bob Meador, and I met the governor and Mrs. McKeithen at the pool.
"While I was in the water, Gov. McKeithen looked up and said, 'There's Jimmie coming over the fence; he is looking for his dog.'
"Bob asked him what kind of dog. Gov. McKeithen said, 'Oh, just a stray dog he took up with.'
"Sure enough, there came Jimmie Davis. He picked up his dog, said, 'Y'all have a good afternoon' to all of us, and went back over the fence to his house right behind the Mansion."
July Mardi Gras
Camille Fontenot tells us of what is possibly the best idea of 2021:
"Plan your Fourth of July weekend in Mamou. On Friday, July 2, streets will be closed at 5 p.m. and bars will open — yes, even Fred's.
"On Saturday, July 3, all day long there will be music, food, art and much more.
"Mardi Gras in Mamou over the Fourth of July weekend … y'all come!"
Having experienced Mardi Gras in Mamou a couple of times, and having visited Fred's, the legendary chank-a-chank bar, more times than I can remember, I heartily endorse this project as a great way to shake off the pandemic blues.
Special People Dept.
- Mina Jean Travis, of Greensburg, celebrates her 90th birthday Monday, June 28. She retired from LSU Laboratory School after over 30 years of teaching social studies. She was famous for coming to school on Halloween dressed as a witch.
- Pat Bailey, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 90th birthday Monday, June 28.
Gravity always wins
"When dining with a group of girlfriends recently," says Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, "our topic of discussion turned to 'When did we come to the realization that we were elderly?'
"Beginning with the friend whose first name was closest to the letter 'A,' (which turned out to be 'K' for Karen), without a moment of hesitation I said, 'When I gave into gravity and stopped wearing a girdle.'
"Responses continued for approximately 30 minutes, and laughter grew loud and louder.
"When the game ended, I said, 'I have to share this game with Smiley and his readers,' to which a chorus of voices loudly emphasized, 'BUT NOT THE RESPONSES!’ ”
No rules
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, came across this quote by an anonymous wit:
"I love airports because the rules of society don’t apply. Eat a pizza and have a glass of wine at 7 a.m. while in track pants. Nobody cares.”