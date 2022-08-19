Dear Smiley: I thought you might get a kick out of one more steak story.
After being married for two weeks, I wanted to have a special dinner to celebrate my husband's first paycheck. I bought a beautiful T-bone steak, about an inch-and-a-half thick.
I put the steak in an egg mixture, then in bread crumbs to fry. In three to four minutes we were ready for dinner. You can imagine what happened … blood everywhere.
My mother told me what meat to fry, so after being married a month I bought two pork chops. I put them out to thaw. When I went to start dinner, I found one missing.
Hearing a chewing sound under the bed, I found my cat gnawing on the chop.
I cleaned it off. I am not as sweet as my husband, so I put a toothpick in the gnawed chop so I knew which one it was. My husband didn't know he shared a pork chop with our cat.
My cooking didn't kill him; we have been married almost 63 years.
FAY WEILBAECHER
Covington
Expensive meeting
Dear Smiley: The story about the man who found the stranger at the LSU football game brought up a funny memory for my husband, Ross.
He was standing in line at the Edward Jones Dome (former home of the St. Louis Rams, now the Dome at America's Center), people-watching while he waited to order his adult beverage.
In the throngs of strangers strolling past he spotted a guy he hadn't seen in years.
"Hubba, is that you?" Ross called out.
The guy stopped, greeted him enthusiastically, and said, "It's great to see you, but man! You just cost me 25 bucks! I bet my friend that nobody here would know me!"
LUCY PERRY
Kansas City, Missouri
Lost river
Dear Smiley: Mention of the Mississippi River reminded me of two trips we made to see its headwaters at Lake Itasca in Minnesota.
We were in the visitors center, looking at the huge display of the entire course the river took, when we noticed there was no Atchafalaya River included.
The second time we went, we took some printed information with us and gave it to them. They had never heard of the Atchafalaya River, but we took care of that.
LINDA WHITMAN
Denham Springs
Going to pieces
Dear Smiley: My late father, Earl “Poppa” Deare, from Jeanerette, was raised during the Depression when times were hard.
To stretch the budget his mother made ground hamburger meat go farther by adding some flavorful ingredients, including egg, stale French bread, and onion.
Once, while living in married students’ apartments, my husband Isby and I were invited to a “bring your own” hamburger cookout.
I figured I’d wow the neighbors with my "Poppa Hamburgers," which at home were fried on the stove in a black iron skillet. But on the barbecue grate they quickly broke apart and fell into the charcoal fire!
JULAINE DEARE SCHEXNAYDER
New Iberia
Paint your party
Dear Smiley: I had an idea come to me while on a walk with my mother-in-law.
As we passed several fire hydrants that looked like they could use a coat of paint, I told her, "We could start a competition in this city, where if you were a supporter of a certain party you could paint blue as many fire hydrants as possible.
Similarly, if you were a supporter of a particular party you would paint red as many fire hydrants as possible.
Setting off this competition would result in all the fire hydrants being expeditiously painted at no charge to the public purse."
Smiley, what do you think? Does the plan have merit?
STEPHEN DIXON
Baton Rouge
Dear Stephen: Sounds OK to me, with this one addition: If you are undecided about which party to back, you can paint your fire hydrant purple.