Chris Caballero, of Donaldsonville, joins many other readers in expressing concern about the quarantine and its resulting boredom's effect on our diets:
"During this time I feel like I am on a deserted island. I went in as Gilligan and will come out looking like the Skipper."
Changing habits
Martin St. Romain tells a story from 1953 about the power of persuasion:
"Students at Thibodaux College were allowed to smoke cigarettes on the steps of the teachers' residence. There were one or two students who smoked.
"During our senior year, our janitor and yard man, Mr. Harold, became ill. Brother Remiginus, our principal, assigned seniors the responsibility of keeping the grounds and restrooms clean during his short absence.
"We discovered that someone was throwing cigarette butts in the urinals.
"After some detective work, we discovered the student who was responsible…"
Martin goes on to say the offending student was confronted by four of the seniors and convinced to stop.
His decision was made while he was being held headfirst over a toilet — always a mind-changing event…
Un-American dish?
Ed Clancy calls this "my greatest grits experience:"
"In 1977 my friend Windy Craig and I strolled down a Brooklyn street looking for breakfast at a real, honest-to-goodness diner.
"I had been living in New Orleans for about three years, and there were a few things I missed about New York state: fall colors; wintergreen patties, and diners — the kind made out of old railroad cars.
"We finally found one. Best of all, it was a Greek diner.
"After ordering a large breakfast of bacon, eggs, toast and pancakes, I felt puckish, and, having lived a full three years in the South, I asked the waiter if he had any grits.
"He pulled himself up to his full 5 feet, 3 inches, got in my face, and yelled for all to hear, 'Greets? No greets. This is Amereeka!'
"I had no comeback. But I realized his allegiance to 'Amereeka' was probably stronger than if he had been born in this country."
Meaty topic
Richard Kaplan, of Baton Rouge, says, "Your account (in Wednesday's column) of eating rabbit meat raises the question: The first time somebody ate a chicken, what did he say it tasted like?"
Brontosaurus.
You could book it
Continuing our seminar on New Orleans bars, Fred Thomas, of Perry in Vermilion Parish, says, "Anyone’s Bar (on St. Charles Avenue) was my beer spot after studying during my first year of med school.
"When you were there during the parades, if you had used the 'necessary room' you would have walked through a large room back of the barroom which still contained the racing results wallboard left over from the days when there was an illegal bookie operation going on."
Wrong corner
Well, I've made my first mistake of 2020.
In the Friday column, mentioning old New Orleans bars, I recalled one frequented by our riders on Ron Zappe's purple fire truck in the Mid-City parade.
It's at the corner of Magazine and Napoleon, but for some reason I put it at St. Charles and Napoleon.
Still can't recall the name of it…
Special People Dept.
- Milton Sealand, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 96th birthday Monday, April 20. He is a World War II veteran who fought in the European Theater, including the Battle of the Bulge. He formerly lived in Tennessee.
- Francis and Lynette Arceneaux celebrated their 62nd anniversary Sunday, April 19.
- Byron and Meg Hébert, of Abbeville, celebrated their 50th anniversary Saturday, April 18, "at home via Skype with family and friends."
A time for tears
Robert de Monsabert, of Abita Springs, says, "A friend of ours said she got a phone call from her 4-year-old grandson Maverick, wanting her to come to their house and 'Whip my daddy's butt!'
"Asked why, he answered, 'Because he won't bring me over to see you, and I want to see you so bad…'
"She said she was in tears, both from laughing at what her grandson said and the fact that she misses seeing all her grandkids due to the pandemic…"