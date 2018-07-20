Dear Smiley: At the 50-year reunion of Istrouma High School's Class of 1968, I was amazed that I only saw a cellphone now and then taking pictures!
People were talking, people were dancing, people were eating, people were having fun without the use of their cellphones. (I think I witnessed a miracle!)
Cellphones are probably one of the best inventions of our lifetime, if used properly.
But I have witnessed two fatalities less than three years apart from using them while driving.
One was a pregnant woman texting; one was a young man trying to call his ex-wife (a personal friend of mine).
I have a friend who nailed a box to his front door with a sign, "Turn off your cellphones and place in the box please!"
JOE GRAPHIA
Baton Rouge
Speaking of which…
Dear Smiley: Next to your column one day was a photo of kids on a roller coaster doing what kids do: screaming, hands in the air — except for one, who was looking at a smart phone.
Must be a sign of the times.
FRANCIS CELINO
Metairie
No wrong number?
Dear Smiley: I was reading your column about wrong numbers, and it reminded me of my mom's telephone number and a local restaurant in Hammond.
My mom's number was 7999, and theirs was 9997.
She got calls to place to-go orders all the time — and people would not listen when she would tell them, "You have the wrong number."
SYLVIA WILSON
Loranger
Faux bargain
Dear Smiley: I had a situation back in the '70s with a wrong business phone number.
I worked for a plumbing and supply company in uptown New Orleans, and the store phone number was one digit off from a TV repair shop.
Occasionally we would get a phone call checking to see if their TV had been repaired.
We always answered the phone saying the name of the plumbing company, which had the same first initial as the TV shop and also had the word “man” in it.
One day I kept getting phone calls from the same lady asking about her TV. I explained to her she had the wrong number, and gave her the correct number every time.
After about the fourth call, I finally told her the TV was ready, and that it was $10 for the repair.
Would have liked to have been a fly on the wall when she went to pick up her TV.
RICKY SIZELER
Destrehan
Where's Boudreaux?
Dear Smiley: Your column item about the brave "Boudreaux bird" eager to try a new birdbath reminds me of a story my sister-in-law in Atlanta shared.
For years she had a plastic birdbath in her yard, which the birds loved. However, each winter it would crack and need replacing.
She got tired of replacing it, so she went to Goodwill and purchased an old electric skillet. My brother-in-law drilled a hole in the center and mounted it on the old birdbath stand.
The birds just loved that. But her daughter-in-law thought it looked tacky, so she replaced it with a solar birdbath.
A year after it being installed, she is still waiting for a “Boudreaux bird” to take that first dip.
SUSAN BRUNSON
Metairie
Thanks anyway, Lord
Dear Smiley: Larry Hebert's story about "atheists in foxholes" reminded me of the time Boudreaux was subpoenaed.
Typical for Boudreaux, he arrived at the last minute, drove around the courthouse several times, and couldn't find a parking spot.
He said, "Lord, help me find a parking place and I promise I'll go to church every Sunday — never mind, Lord, I found one."
J.B. CASTAGNOS
Donaldsonville
A garden of people
Dear Smiley: My sister Barbara was wheeling little Carrie, her daughter, in the grocery store buggy when at the check out line with them was the first black person Carrie had ever seen.
She stared and stared, and finally she asked the lady, “Why are you black all over?”
Barbara held her breath.
The lady answered, “That’s the way God made me.”
Delighted, Carrie said, “You mean God makes people in different colors — like flowers?”
From the mouths of babes…
SARAH STRAVINSKA
Chestnut