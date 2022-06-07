Here's a good one from our "Things are not as they seem" file:
Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, says, "My ex-wife Jane loved to observe people when they made false assumptions from outward appearances.
"So when she lost her wedding ring a week after she discovered she was pregnant, she decided not to replace it.
"She kept the experiment going until the week of her due date. She went to the old Service Merchandise store to get an inexpensive replacement.
"She told me she was helped by an elderly woman who was quite worried about her having to buy her own ring, but was glad 'that bum' was going to finally marry her.
"She couldn’t keep up the act, and confessed all to the saleslady. They laughed so hard the manager came out to find out what was going on.
"Jane found the ring the next week in the pocket of a blouse she hadn’t worn in nine months."
Coin that word
Regarding our discussion of "temporary" conditions that last forever, Dusty Kling, of Baton Rouge describes the perfect word to deal with the issue:
"When I worked for The Advocate, our IT staff came up with the term 'permanary' for computer fixes that were deemed temporary, but usually never ended."
Paying in advance
This speeding ticket story, from Shirley Bourque, of Baton Rouge, is virtually identical to one told a few weeks back about a guy speeding through Krotz Springs.
This might indicate we're in "urban legend" territory here, but what the heck, it's still a good story:
"Driving through Rayne back in the day, when town constables and/or policemen could stop speeders and collect the fines on the spot, my husband’s uncle, on his way from Lafayette to Lake Charles for a business meeting, was stopped by an officer for driving 35 mph in a 25 mph zone.
"The officer said the fine would be $10. Uncle Jimmy replied, 'Here, take $20. I’ll be driving back through here this afternoon.'
"According to our speed demon relative, the officer took the $20 bill, and later that same day Uncle Jimmy sped through Rayne going 40 mph without incident!"
Sweet kid!
"Springtime brings memories of flowers and gardens," says Steve Butaud, of Lafayette:
"When I was stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, gardening was a breeze.
"We could easily turn over that sandy soil and prepare a garden or flower bed. All you needed was a little fertilizer and water, and to clean out a few weeds periodically.
"I had a beautiful flower bed in front of the house.
"But one day I returned from Fort Sam and all of the plants on the west side of the bed were flowerless.
"I tried to figure out what happened by checking the soil, the sun position, and bugs. I never could figure out what was wrong — until later in the week my neighbor on that side told me her 4-year-old daughter had brought her the prettiest bouquet of flowers she had picked that week."
Liquid measure
Our latest bit of barber shop lore, on Tuesday, was about using "champagne" as a measure for bulk shrimp.
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, helpful as always, says, "In reading the item about using 'champagne' as a measurement, I think that measurement varies by how much you have consumed."
Be a friend
Paul C. (aka "The Kid") gets style points for this sartorial advice:
"Friends don't let friends wear socks with sandals."
Making history
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, passes along this observation from his mother-in-law, Cathy St Romain:
"Hurricane Agatha slammed into the West Coast, crossed Mexico, and entered the Gulf, where it regained enough strength to be named Alex — making it the first transgender storm in recorded history."