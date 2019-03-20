Micheal Coyle, of Baton Rouge, follows up on a recent column topic:
"Regarding interesting newspaper headlines: While living in the San Francisco area in the early 1980s, the local paper had a contest to submit a newspaper headline that would assure that people would NOT read the story.
"As I recall, the winner was something like 'Unrest in Middle East.'
"But my favorite was the runner-up entry, 'Satellite photo reveals Italy shaped like boot.'"
Easter buffet
Ernie Gremillion, of Baton Rouge, says, "Raccoon stories in the column remind me of an experience I had some time ago.
"I, along with a couple of friends, went on an overnight fishing trip in central Louisiana. It was a couple of days after Easter, and we had brought along a bunch of Easter goodies we kept in an ice chest in our boat.
"We all thought we heard a lot of noise during the night coming from where our boat was. The next morning we discovered that all of our Easter eggs and Easter candy had been removed from the ice chest, perfectly peeled and eaten — and the ice chest closed. Our cricket supply had been surgically emptied from the cage we had them in.
"The next night we put everything in the cabin, but still heard the incredible commotion in the boat — apparently more raccoons looking for a followup buffet."
Roasting lawmakers
The 68th Annual Gridiron Show, put on by the Capitol Correspondents Association, features media types making fun, in song, skits and dances, of the politicians they normally cover in a serious manner.
As you can imagine, it's not a pretty sight, but Baton Rouge's politically astute people seem to enjoy it, and the politicos themselves like to come to show what good sports they are.
The anonymous writers and long-time director Ronnie Stutes no doubt have difficulty coming up with satirical material funnier than the reality show put on by our Legislature every session.
It's Friday and Saturday nights (March 22 and 23) at Nicholson Post American Legion Hall. Get tickets online at website www.gridironshowbr.org, Facebook page Gridiron ShowBR or Twitter account Twitter(@GridironShowBR). Tickets are $30 each, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. for socializing and/or tailgating (American Legion folks sell drinks). Curtain is 7:45 p.m.
For details, contact Marjy Hasten, gridironshowbr@yahoo.com.
Come on out and, like our legislators, party like it's 1899.
Where's the gratitude?
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says, "Reading the heartwarming stories from people thanking others for buying their meals got me thinking:
"I don’t remember ever reading one from a politician thanking the taxpayers."
Nice People Dept.
Linda Whitman, of Denham Springs, says, "We had a surprise visit last weekend from Georgia son Clay and three of his children.
"I took two of them downtown to the Arts & Science Museum, then the Old State Capitol.
"At a McDonald’s, three individuals came in dressed for the St. Patrick's Day Parade, beads and all.
"When I told them the children were from Georgia, where they didn’t have parades, one lady gave them her beads.
"The children were tickled. Only in south Louisiana…"
Special People Dept.
Rita Marcella Cass celebrates her 98th birthday Thursday, March 21.
Sweet Lucy
Duke Rivet, of Baton Rouge, says, "Recent mentions of winter hummingbirds prompted me to share the story of 'Lucy,' an immature female rufous hummingbird that has been resident in our backyard since Nov. 9.
"A summer resident of the Pacific Northwest, this little bird has made quite a journey to Baton Rouge and will be leaving soon for the return trip.
"She was banded on Jan. 5 in a nearby backyard by none other than the 'Hummingbird Lady,' Nancy Newfield of Metairie, and her crew. It will be interesting to see where Lucy's future travels bring her!"
Duke adds, "Hummingbirds are little flying dynamos — must be the sugar water. Now, if we could only build vehicles that ran on sugar water!"
Grand opening
"It's fun to get old," says G. Beauford, of Jefferson.
"I have a countertop full of cooking devices, but all I ever use is a can opener."