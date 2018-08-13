J.E.T., of Baton Rouge, suggests that drivers tired of fighting the capital city's horrendous bridge traffic jams rise above the whole sordid business:
"Roughly 100,000 motorists use the I-10 Mississippi River bridge daily," he says.
"A new bridge could be built for $1 billion (optimistic!) and relieve congestion for motorists no earlier than 2028 (optimistic!).
"Instead, I propose that East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes partner with Uber to develop flying cars for local residents.
"The May 8 USA Today reports that Dallas 'is among the first three cities to partner with Uber on flying taxi feasibility and infrastructure studies.' I bet Dallas is not promising a $1 billion investment!"
Instead of spending it on the bridge, he says, "The $1 billion could be used to knock $20,000 off the sticker price for the first 50,000 individuals who promise never to drive over the bridge again."
He says this, along with the flying taxis, "would accomplish the goal of significantly reducing I-10 traffic congestion — and be fun in the meantime!"
Watery grave
Mention of non-pesticide ways to dispatch fire ants brought this note from Joyce:
"I haven't seen my favorite method of killing fire ants.
"Just before a rainstorm I squirt some Dawn detergent on the hill, and the rain does the rest.
"Also, when the yard is flooded and there is a floating mat of ants, I wade out and squirt.
"Great fun to see them immediately sink straight down and drown."
(Not much entertainment out your way, Joyce?)
Inspired dining
We're winding up our seminar on slightly-less-than-gourmet cuisine with these thoughts:
- Joan Waguespack Barre, of Covington, says she prepared Treet (Armour's version of Hormel's Spam) by dipping slices in egg with a little milk, then dipping them in bread crumbs and a little flour, seasoning them with black pepper (it's already salty) and frying in a little cooking oil until golden brown:
"I usually served creamed corn and a salad with it. My four sons and husband never complained, so I guess they didn’t think it was too bad."
- Charles Templet, of Plaquemine, recalls fried bologna with grits (seasoned by grease from the frying pan), and bologna served in the military on Sunday evenings along with other cold cuts. Bologna was called "tube steak." (It usually came in five-pound tubular loaves.)
- Debbie Peltier Roques says her Donaldsonville friend, Kirk P. Landry, "was a very talented and creative person. Along with being president and Head Moron of the Shemp Festival, he was lead singer and guitarist in the Dick Nixons. He also wrote a Spam cookbook, and prepared Spam kabobs on Leo Honeycutt's 'Tune In' TV show.
"His memorable tip was to save the gelled substance in the Spam can to make a nice dessert."
(An appropriate note on which to end our meaty discussion…)
Nice People Dept.
Debra Jackson thanks the gentleman who bought her "awesome cheeseburger with bacon" Saturday at Dearman’s in Baton Rouge:
"As I went to the cash register to pay for my meal, I was told it was paid for by a generous patron. A delightful meal — and it was paid for to boot!
"Who said gentlemen are nonexistent?"
Cat whisperer
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says Sarah Stravinska's Saturday story about talking cats reminded him of this:
"Years ago, when I worked for a TV station in Monroe, we became the stepparents of a cat. (Our anchorman had accepted a job somewhere else and could not take it along.)
"The cat had a voice on her, loud enough to crack the neighbors’ plates. But once as I held her during a feline rant, I said quietly to her, 'Whisper.' And she did.
"From then on, all it took was a whispered 'Whisper' for her to lower the volume."
The left stuff
Thanks to Carolyn Bickham, of Lindsay, for the card she sent me on Monday wishing a happy Left-handers Day. (An event that was news to me.)
Carolyn, a righty, says she added a greeting written with her left hand, in my honor.
It was STILL more legible than my southpaw scrawl…