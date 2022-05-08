Another tale of precocious youngsters:
Jeannette Beck, of Donaldsonville, says, "My 11-year-old grandson, Hudson John, has the government all figured out.
"His mother asked him why he didn’t run for student government at his school.
"His response was, 'Student government is pointless! You give up your recess to talk about stuff that never happens!'
"I think he could be a future political leader."
Hazardous material
More moonshine stories:
- Michael J. DeFelice, of Zachary, says, "My father told us the story of two relatives who, during Prohibition, would ferry moonshine to a ship off the coast of Louisiana.
"On one trip, they were caught in a violent storm, which blew them off course. When they ran out of fuel, they started pouring the moonshine into the boat's engine.
"It eventually destroyed the motor, but they made it back to shore."
- Jo Ann Vanney Paulin, of Metairie, says, "I don’t know exactly what the brew was that was being made, but my aunt and uncle in California had the bottles sitting in their backyard.
"When one of them exploded, it blew the head off a statue of Saint Anthony. I guess they didn’t want witnesses."
Walk of Fame
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonvlle, says, "The Saturday submission about Clark Gable filming a portion of 'Band of Angels' in 1956 on and near Lake Verret reminded me of this:
"A footprint traced around Gable’s shoe was on the porch of Dr. LeBlanc’s camp on the lake. Every time the porch was painted or re-boarded, the print was salvaged.
"The camp was split down the middle, with a common hall and a porch over the lake. It was called Pair O' Docs, and belonged to Dr. LeBlanc of Donaldsonville and Dr. Cox of Napoleonville.
"The camp was destroyed by a hurricane, probably 20 years or so ago, and I assume the print was lost forever."
Rack it up
Oliver Houck, of New Orleans, says, "When Lisa and I married, we bought a snappy dark blue VW convertible with an equally snappy gray top.
"We rode around Washington, D.C., top down, even in a light drizzle.
"But when we got into canoeing, we had no way to carry our canoe.
"I went to a hardware store and bought lightweight aluminum pipes, angle irons and wing nuts, making a large metal box frame.
"People would come up alongside us at red lights and ask what it was. I’d stay something like 'radio antenna,' which they seemed not to entirely believe.
"It worked for the next 15 years. But once 'The Rack' was up, there was no longer any way to put the top down without disconnecting the whole rig."
Highway hero
A Baton Rouge reader says, "On Good Friday afternoon, a teenaged family member ran out of gas on Interstate 10.
"She was on the shoulder with her emergency lights flashing, calling the family, when a man pulled up, found she was out of gas, and put out an orange safety cone.
"He put a half-gallon of gas in her car and told her the location of the nearest gas station.
"We do not know his name, but the family is forever grateful."
Mystery people
Emmett Irwin, of Baton Rouge, says, "I went to the drugstore on a weekday at 1:06 p.m. and encountered horrendous traffic.
"I have to wonder; does anyone work in this town? I have an excuse; I’m retired."
Special People Dept.
Doveal Austin Essex, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 101st birthday Monday, May 9. A Ponchatoula native, she was an elementary school teacher and a Southern University professor, as well as a community volunteer.
Two-way speeder
"My favorite story about the Krotz Springs speed trap," says Rick Michot, "was when Alcee Dominique, the owner of Dominique Stockyards in Lafayette Parish, was driving his Cadillac convertible through Krotz Springs, headed to Baton Rouge.
"He got stopped by an officer who told him, 'You were doing 95.'
"Alcee responded, 'How much is the fine?'
"The cop said, '$200.'
"And Alcee replied, 'Well, here’s $400 — because I’ll be coming through just as fast when I come back from Baton Rouge.'"