“Reading your series on mice and sticky traps reminded me of an incident from a previous life," says John Ryan, of New Orleans.
"Years ago I managed the food and beverage storerooms of a large hotel. We had a shelf in the back corner where we kept damaged cans for disposal.
"At one point we had a No. 10 can of chocolate fudge back there. Well, the can split a seam and fudge leaked out all over the shelf and floor. Entrapped in the sticky mess we found a dead mouse.
"As I was cleaning up the gooey mess, I believe I noticed a slight smile on the deceased rodent!"
Performer at work
T.W. has this "meeting famous people" story:
"Justin Wilson was a professional comedian before he was a 'broadcast chef.'
"My father-in-law, raised in Cottonport and an excellent semipro comedian and Cajun chef himself, used to see Justin fairly regularly at the grocery store.
"They often had conversations about cooking or other shared interests, in a normal, everyday dialect and tone.
"However, when (as almost always happened) a star-struck fan would come up and ask for an autograph or jump into the conversation, Justin would turn up the Cajun accent to 110%, and throw in an 'I gar-onnn-tee!' for good measure.
"Then he and my father-in-law would strike up a very animated conversation in Cajun French."
Frog wild
Mary Pramuk, of Baton Rouge, says they have a small room containing the cat's litter box, a sink, and the appliance Archie Bunker referred to as "the terlet."
"When my husband walked in the room, he caught a glimpse of about a four-inch bright green frog staring up at him from the edge of the water in the commode.
"He yelled for me, and we had a discussion about how to eject the frog without harming him. We decided to try to lift him with a spatula used in the litter box, flip him into a wastebasket, and take him outside.
"As the spatula approached, he catapulted over my husband’s left shoulder and disappeared.
"Our cat showed no interest. What next?
"Maybe we need a sign in that room reading 'Look before you.’ ”
Keep your crawfish!
This story from Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, reminds us that not everyone in south Louisiana with a French name can eat crawfish. Some, like Karen, are highly allergic to them.
She says, "Husband Buddy and I took a trip to Branson, Missouri, to see some of our favorite singers. One of the highlights was a river cruise with dinner and a show.
"Buddy went above and beyond with the cruise director to ensure that my meal didn't contain any foods to which I was allergic.
"Waiting for the show to begin, we enjoyed chatting with our fellow seatmates, most from Northern states.
"When the food arrived, with a boiled crawfish atop each plate (except mine). The woman sitting to my right (who knew I was from Louisiana) exclaimed loudly, 'Eweeee!,' grabbed a claw and flung the crawfish onto my plate!
"After a while, she asked me, 'Aren't you going to eat?,' to which I replied, 'I'm waiting for dessert.’ ”
Special People Dept.
Marian "Nanan" Copeland, of Dallas, celebrates her 100th birthday Tuesday, March 22. A native of New Orleans, she lived there until Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when she, her husband Herbert, and son Ray were rescued by her step-grandson by boat.
Say, can you see?
We've been running a few stories about drivers encountering law enforcement personnel.
Richard C. Landry, of Lafayette, recalls this old gag, which has been around for quite a while but still amuses me:
"A state trooper, probably approaching retirement age, stopped a young lady for speeding. When he inspected her driver's license, the following conversation ensued.
"Trooper: 'Ma'am, it says here you are supposed to wear glasses when you drive.'
"Young lady: 'Officer, I have contacts.'
"Trooper: 'Young lady, I don't care who you know, you are still supposed to wear your glasses!’ ”
Thought for the Day
From Wayne Smith, of Covington:
"When my ship finally comes in, I’ll probably be at the airport."