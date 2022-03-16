We're still getting stories about folks who survived trips in questionable vehicles.
For instance, this one from Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette:
"While living in LSU's Hatcher Hall during my first year of grad school, I met a fellow Iowan named Paul.
"Paul had purchased an aging Nash Rambler, which was showing the negative effects of salt placed on streets of his native Sioux City during winters.
"At the end of the spring semester, he suggested that we could save money by driving the 1,000-plus miles north together. What could go wrong?
"Early in the trip I discovered that my elbow would occasionally be hit by small pieces of the fender if I rested it on the window frame.
"We, of course, encountered a thundershower in Louisiana, causing some of Paul's books in the trunk to get soaked.
"In northern Arkansas we had a two-hour delay to have an engine problem fixed, so it was dark when we began the long drive through Missouri.
"As we got to southern Iowa and the sun rose on a beautiful crisp spring day, we started thinking that we might actually make it.
"At that point there was a loud 'clunk' and the car came to a halt. The drive shaft had fallen off.
"We finally got a tow to a nearby town and I called my dad, who was able to pick us up.
"Paul sold the car on the spot and cleared a profit of $10."
Easy, Greasy
A reader says, "To heck with rising gas prices! The cost of hog cracklings has risen to $21.99 per pound. Now that's a crisis."
The note is signed by "Someone from Rosedale hiding his identity from his cardiologist."
Getting personal
"The governor is coming after us!," cries Ronnie Stutes, director of the Capitol Correspondents Association's annual Gridiron Show, a satirical revue about state politics:
"In The Advocate story on the 'State of the State' address by Gov. Edwards, it was noted that the governor wanted to '… better enforce the state's fraud statutes against bad actors …'
"Sounds as if he has had enough being made fun of and plans to come after the Gridiron Show (scheduled for April 29-30.)
"Actually," Ronnie adds, "he should concede that some of the acting is pretty good."
And it got a lot better when I retired from the cast a few years ago …
The other Pontchartrain
"Continuing interest shown by your readers in Cajun names and accents prompts me to pass on this bit of information sent to me by my friend Jeff from France," says Larry Sylvester, of Baton Rouge.
"The Sixth Cajun/Zydeco Festival will take place in May, in the small town of Jouars-Pontchartrain, located about 40 kilometers west of Paris.
"A list of musicians scheduled to perform includes some bands that I have not heard of before, and one that has performed extensively here at home, the Lost Bayou Ramblers.
"Surely there will be an Hebert or a Boudreaux or a Thibodeaux among the performers."
Do it yourself
Peter Dassey tested the "lifetime warranty" on pressure-treated lumber he bought in 2007 for his backyard pergola after it started falling apart:
He brought his receipt ("Yes, I hold on to receipts!") to the big-box hardware store.
"The young manager explained, 'This wasn't pressure treated lumber, it was pressure treatable lumber.' I really had to restrain myself from laughing.
"'So this is just plain lumber I was supposed to treat myself?'
Peter got in touch with the lumber company for a full refund.
"That receipt came in handy."
Story time
Since we deal in stories, I was interested to know, from Dave Grouchy, of Covington, about Sunday's "World Storytelling Day" at the Old Firehouse Event Center, 3 until 5 p.m.
The St. Tammany Commission for Cultural Affairs streams the event live on the CCA’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/StTammanyCCA.
Special People Dept.
- S.E. Mixon, of Watson, celebrates her 95th birthday Thursday, March 17.
- Bob and Betty Guchereau, of Lafayette, celebrate their 66th anniversary Thursday, March 17.
Waiting game
John Loe, engineer, provides this "Red light axiom":
"The amount of attention paid is inversely proportional to the place in line."