I have to confess I'm a bit "Bah! Humbug!" about Christmas movies, with the exception of "A Christmas Story," Jean Shepherd's wonderful tale of Ralphie, a kid in the 1940s, and his craving for a Red Ryder BB gun.
There's a scene toward the end of the movie where the neighbors' pack of hounds invades the unguarded kitchen of Ralphie's house and makes off with the Christmas turkey, to the dismay of his turkey-loving dad, Darren McGavin.
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, tells this "life imitates art" story of a similar, if smaller, theft:
"The submission by Keith Horcasitas (about the dog and the hamburger that disappeared) reminded me about my Irish terrier, Eagan.
"After baking a chicken in the oven, it was placed on the kitchen counter prior to being carved after cooling for dinner.
"Once I thought it was cooled I arose from in front of the TV news to carve; but the bird had disappeared from the platter on the counter.
"After looking around the floor, there it was, being hugged between Eagan’s paws in the dining area. He hadn’t bitten into it, but he enjoyed licking the juices off of it.
"I carved it up, and he had chicken for a week. We had leftovers!"
Helluva runner
Kevin Roussel continues our seminar on LSU football:
"My oldest son, Seth, took two of his daughters to the LSU-Arkansas game.
"When Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for that 89-yard touchdown and the announcer said his name, my 8-year-old granddaughter asked my son, 'Did they just say his name was Clyde Edwards Hell Yeah?'
"My son’s reply: 'That’s right.'"
Joe and O: The Musical
LSU football fans are so excited about Joe Burrow and Coach O that they're writing whole songs about them, based on classic tunes.
- Roy J. Blank, of St. Amant, based his tribute on Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode":
"Way down in Louisiana, up in Baton Rouge,
A young man's slinging passes for LSU.
An arm so precise, he stands 6-foot-4,
He transferred out to us from Ohio.
He chose to play some football for the purple and gold,
And he goes by the name of Joe Burrow…
Geaux, geaux, geaux, Joey, geaux, geaux, geaux…"
- Darrell Ourso, of Baton Rouge, adapted "Frosty the Snowman" for his song:
"Joey the Quarterback
Was a jolly happy soul,
With a Cornhusker pedigree
And a button nose, and
Two eyes looking for the goal…"
- Jay Dardenne, of Baton Rouge, sets his "Ode To Coach O" to "Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'" from the Broadway musical "Oklahoma":
"There is purple and gold on the ball field,
There is purple and gold in the stands,
The ranking's so high that the Bama fans cry,
If the Tigers keep winning, the limit's the sky.
O, what a beautiful morning,
O, what a beautiful day,
O's got the fan base believing,
Everything's going our way…"
(By the way, if you'd like the complete version of any of these songs to add to your Christmas carols songbook, email me and I'll send it to you.)
Special People Dept.
- Blanche Hamilton, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 90th birthday Saturday, Dec. 14, with "all the rowdy girls at Lake Sherwood Retirement Village."
- Mary Mistretta Dandry celebrated her 90th birthday Thursday, Dec. 12.
- Charles and Sheila Shaffer, of Denham Springs, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, Dec. 13.
Thinly veiled sarcasm?
At first I thought this note from "Alabama Wildman" was a nice, friendly example of good sportsmanship. Then I read it more closely, noted the "Roll Tide Roll" at the bottom, and began having my doubts about Wildman's sincerity.
Read it and see what you think:
"First of all, let me congratulate the LSU football team on the remarkable year and run they have had this year.
"Since this will be the first time since 2011 that Alabama has traveled to the Citrus Bowl, I have a favor to ask from the LSU faithful.
"Could your LSU readers give some advice as to what restaurants, watering holes, and other places of interest might be in the Orlando area, since they have been there most recently? Thanks for your help.
"Roll Tide Roll."