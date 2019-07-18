Rick Marshall adds to comments about "Hurricane" Barry:
"As small children we were forbidden by our grandmother from watching scary movies, in an effort to stave off nightmares.
"Now, as a grandparent, I find myself placing The Weather Channel off limits to my grandkids for the same reason."
Neil, Buzz and John
Karen Stephens says the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing reminded her:
"My father, John Kelly, was with Bell Aerospace in Buffalo, New York, heading the team that built the lunar module ascent engine. It got the astronauts off the moon — and there was no backup."
Karen sent a photo showing her dad with astronaut Neil Armstrong:
"Dad spent the day with Neil explaining the systems to him, and later received thank-you notes from Neil and fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin."
John Kelly, now 86, moved to New Orleans in 1973 as president and CEO of Textron Marine Systems, retired, then moved to Baton Rouge after Katrina. He came out of retirement to serve as president and CEO of Pan American Life.
Water world
Sandy Shahady says, "Referencing Earl Newman’s question (seeking Baton Rouge's 'uptown'): Here in New Orleans, uptown means 'up river.' Downtown means 'down river.'
"When we want to clarify an exact spot, we use this, as well as 'river side' and 'lake side.' It works for us!"
By the bayou
Charlie Melancon says, "Being from Napoleonville, 'uptown' generally meant up by the bayou, or the front of town by La. 1, where most of the town’s businesses were located.
"Then there was back-a-town, which was behind the railroad tracks and behind the church cemetery.
"Hope this helps Earl Newman with his dilemma."
Instant cure
Duke Rivet, of Baton Rouge, says, "When my cousin Ron’s dad, Villere 'Skeet' Reggio, passed away, his mother, 'Big Marie,' as we called her (even though she was a small woman), had an insurance adjuster amend the life insurance policy she and her husband had.
"The agent asked her if she ever smoked, to which she answered 'Yes, why do you want to know?'
"His response was, 'If you smoke, your new adjusted premium will be higher.'
"When she assured him she no longer smoked, he asked, 'When did you quit?'
"Her response was, 'Just now.'
"Cousin Ron says his mom never picked up another cigarette."
Good Samaritans
June Erickson says, "On Wednesday morning, like many in Slidell, I headed for the grocery store to stock up on food and supplies before Hurricane Barry.
"When I left the car, I tripped and fell in the parking lot. Several young women came to my assistance, helped me to my feet and got the store personnel to call the EMT's.
"I was bleeding profusely from the head and knee, and ended up going by ambulance to the hospital.
"I'm sure one or more of them read your column, and I want them to know how much I appreciate their assistance and concern."
Special People Dept.
- Mary Muniz, of Metairie, celebrates her 100th birthday Saturday, July 20. She says, "I'm still kicking; just not as high as I used to."
- Aline Arceneaux celebrates her 99th birthday Saturday, July 20. She is a WAVES veteran of World War II, having retired from the reserves as a commander. She was also secretary to UL's President Ray Authement.
- Mary Broussard Daniels, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 97th birthday Sunday, July 21. She is the widow of Judge William Hawk Daniels.
- Sonny Lamendola is 91 on Saturday, July 20, a milestone to be celebrated at the “Tuesday Night Supper” in Gonzales.
- Margaret and Ben Schott's 50th anniversary is Friday, July 19. They celebrated at the Rolling Stones concert in New Orleans on Monday.
The littlest theologian
Andrew Duhon, of Lafayette, says, "Here's a conversation my son had with his 5-year old son:
"Dad: 'When you disobey your parents, Santa and baby Jesus see that, and that doesn't make them happy.'
"Son: 'But Jesus always loves us, so I'm OK.'
"Dad: 'He does love you, but he's not happy.'
"Son: 'Well, love is happiness, so I think I'm good.'”