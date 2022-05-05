Here's a story about an unsung World War II hero:
Mary Thibodeaux D’Anna says, "After his recovery from being wounded in the 1943 Battle of Kasserine Pass in Tunisia, my father, Prosper Thibodeaux, of Ville Platte, was sent to Marseille, France.
"There he served in the Military Police as a translator. He drove officers around and translated for them.
"In the 1970s one of his Army buddies came to visit us and he told me, 'Thank God your dad was an MP; he saved my life by dragging me out of the bars in Marseille before I got into real trouble."
Fashion and folly
Carla Campbell offers this seasonal shopping tip:
"Spring is here, and summer is close — and some of us need to remember that just because the store has it in our size doesn’t necessarily mean we should be wearing it."
Old new bridge
Larry Greenblatt, of Lafayette, says, "Your opening comment Tuesday from Earl Newman (about a 200-year-old 'new' bridge in Spain) reminded me of Pont Neuf in Paris.
“ ‘Pont Neuf' means 'New Bridge,' but in Paris it is the oldest standing bridge over the Seine, opening in 1607."
Dramatic game
Pat Plaisance, of New Orleans, says, "When our grandson was 5 years old, he invented a game he could play alone. He called the game 'Roof Ball.'
"All you need to play is one of those large balls you see at Walmart, stored in big wire cages.
"The object of the game is to kick, throw, or 'serve' the ball volleyball style, up onto the roof, as close to the ridge line as possible without going over, then catch it when it rolls back down.
"One blustery spring day, a gust of wind took the ball and sent it sailing over the roof and into the front yard. He ran through the house and out the front door to retrieve it, but came running back in moments later, with eyes as big as dinner plates.
"He exclaimed, 'My ball landed next to a GIANT wasp nest, and there's wasps swarming all around it!'
"We armed ourselves with a can of wasp spray and a big stick, and set forth to rescue the ball from this apian Armageddon. It was a crawfish hole with a couple of honey bees flitting around nearby."
Oh. Never mind
Gene Guidroz, of New Roads, says, "Many years ago I worked part-time at a gas station (it was full service back then).
"A young girl pulled up in a VW Bug, and I filled her car with gas and checked the oil.
"Then she said, 'Check the antifreeze.'
"I said, 'Your car is air cooled; it does not use antifreeze.'
"Well, she left in a hurry, calling me a name that's just not nice.
"About an hour later, she returned with her father — to apologize."
Special People Dept.
- Nolan “Country” Ruiz, of Plaquemine, celebrates his 98th birthday Sunday, May 8. He is a World War II veteran and ex-POW. He was owner/operator of Country’s Cafe for 42 years.
- Doris West, a lifelong resident of New Orleans, celebrates her 93rd birthday Saturday, May 7.
No direction home
Mary Chawla says, "The Wednesday Advocate covered the witness interrogation for an incident in which a man was beaten. The witness stopped to try to help the victim.
"The article said the witness could not answer a question about the direction she headed when she left the scene.
"The question she was asked was, 'Did you head upriver or downriver?'
"She said she was heading to the zoo.
"I wonder how many of us would have the same problem?"
(The question I usually get is, "Are you heading toward the lake or the river?")
Weird dad story
Our ferry stories reminded Frank Fradella, of Terrytown, of his ferry trips:
"Back in the '60s, when my children were small, we would cross the Chalmette ferry to visit my mother.
"I would tell the kids I saw a head floating downriver, singing 'I ain't got no body.'
"Well, every time we crossed the ferry I had to retell the story."