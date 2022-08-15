Our Saturday story from an attorney amused by a line in a document brought this from Baton Rouge's J.R. Clary Jr.:
"I witnessed this exchange in Ascension Parish one long criminal court day over 30 years ago, when misdemeanor trials were scheduled.
"As a young lawyer, watching the DWI trial in front of me and waiting my turn — observing and trying to learn the ropes — I saw one lawyer put his client on the stand, and the following exchange occurred:
"Lawyer: 'Now, I understand that, just prior to your arrest, you had been to a wedding reception?'
"Client: 'Yessir.'
"Lawyer: 'So, here's a very important question, OK?'
"Client: 'Yessir.'
"Lawyer: 'Did you stay at that wedding reception until you left?'
"(Long pause; muffled laughter in courtroom.)
"Client: 'Why…yessir…I believe I did.'"
Cheeky dish
Matt Lynch says, "In the late '90s, I was visiting one of my company’s plants in a small town near Marseille, Port de Bouc.
"My colleagues took me to a nice restaurant near the coast for dinner one night.
"The waitress told us about dinner specials, and one of my colleagues helped translate them for me.
"At the last special on the list, my colleague became very excited. 'Oh monsieur,' he exclaimed, 'zat is my favorite dish!'
“'What is it?' I asked.
"He scrunched up his face and poked out his lower lip in thought, looked at the ceiling, and then said, 'I do not know the English word. Eet is sautéed…'
"Then he puffed out one of his cheeks with air and drew a circle around it with his index finger.
“'Cheeks?' I said.
“'Oui, monsieur. Sautéed cow cheeks. My very favorite dish!'
"I quickly turned to the waitress. 'I’ll have the poisson (fish) special.'”
Bloody surprise
Speaking of beef, Sheila Hebert tells this steak-cooking story:
"My husband and his best friend planned a steak dinner on the weekend I was out of town.
"They ate their steaks medium. But something changed that evening.
"As they began grilling, the electricity went out. They could barely see to flip the steaks.
"Deciding they were done, they sat down in the dark to eat.
"They both swore it was the best ever, continuing to compliment the chef(s)!
"As they were finishing, the lights returned — and surprise, surprise! They stared at their empty plates filled with blood.
"From that day on, they ordered their steaks rare — but ate in a dim light!"
Chilling tale
The steak stories continue to come in:
"Be careful when ordering steak in a restaurant not known for it," warns Jackie Carnes.
"A relative made that error, asking for a rare steak in a diner. The first steak was overdone, the second was overdone, and the third — well, he ate it after the rare center finally thawed out."
Marry her!
Andree Herrington says, "When a friend’s son was in high school, he invited a young lady to his prom. The boys in his group took their dates to a restaurant for dinner before the dance, and ordered steaks for the table.
"When the waiter asked his date how she liked her steak, she answered, 'Small.'"
Special People Dept.
Michael and Rae Sara Mayer, of Metairie, celebrate their 63rd anniversary Tuesday, August 16.
Fan found!
In the Monday column Dennis D. Ritter Jr. told of a lady who asked him to look for her husband at an LSU football game.
She gave him this description: "He tailgates in the West Stadium Lot. He's middle aged, a bit overweight, a little bald, and he's wearing a purple shirt and will probably be drinking a beer."
Since a great many guys at any LSU game would fit that description, it seemed an impossible task.
But a day later, I heard from Dennis with "the rest of the story."
"Strangely enough (and I don't recall exactly how), we found the guy!"