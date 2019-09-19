Our recent discussion of hand signs for LSU football fans has yielded a number of ideas, including these two — one good and one bad.
The Good: T-Bob Taylor, of Panama City Beach, Florida, who's in the hearing aid/audiology business, says it would be quick, easy, and fun, to use American Sign Language to spell out "LSU:"
"L" is made with thumb and forefinger. "S" is a clinched fist. "U" is simply two fingers in the air, with the others making a fist.
T-Bob adds, "Deaf people applaud by shaking open hands up in the air. That would be easy to teach, too."
The Bad: Murphy Stillwater says, "Perhaps a special hand signal for the Alabama game would be for both hands to clutch the hair just over the ears."
Getting high
Robert Cabes, of Lafayette, weighs in on our discussion of Louisiana hills:
"The only legitimate mountain in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish, very near the place where Bonnie and Clyde met their maker. Driskill is 535 feet above sea level, the highest summit in Louisiana. I hunted deer on the mountain for many years.
"And about Monkey Hill in New Orleans' Audubon Park: When I was growing up we rode our bikes to the park and down the hill to show how daring we were.
"The hill, which I am guessing is about 30 feet, had a series of railroad ties around the base, with a small opening. We naturally rode down through the ties.
"Monkey Hill is now in the expanded zoo. The first time I took my grandchildren to the Audubon Zoo, I was amazed how small Monkey Hill was!"
Campus mountain
While we're on the subject, Wayne Goldsmith says, "In the early '70s, my roommate Jack Smith had just come back from working several months as a chef at a ski resort in Nederland, Colorado.
"He had accumulated all the ski paraphernalia while there (skis, boots, etc.). It snowed that week and he was dying to use them — but where?
"We were just off campus, so we headed over to the Indian Mounds and took turns taking very short runs down the mounds."
Thrill ride
Speaking of hills, Gertie M. Beauford reminds us of the hilly land just north of Baton Rouge:
"On our ride from Natchez to St. Francisville, it was my father's favorite ploy in our two-door Nash to get to the top of a hill, shut off the engine, put the car in neutral and glide down and up the hills, then restart the engine and off we'd go.
"But one time it didn't restart! Oh, did my mom fuss at him!"
Special People Dept.
- Myrle Hebert Ostergren, of Plaquemine, celebrates her 104th birthday Friday, Sept. 20, probably at her weekly card game with friends.
- Mina Newchurch, of St. James Place in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 103rd birthday Saturday, Sept. 21.
- Elaine Kelley Chandler celebrates her 96th birthday Sunday, Sept. 22.
- Louis and Mary Rose Clement celebrate 69 years of marriage Saturday, Sept. 21.
- Larry and Julia Durbin Crow celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, Sept. 20.
No reefer madness
Pat Ammon, of Metairie, says that with all the attention being paid to medical marijuana lately, she got a "big chuckle" out of a recent newspaper headline.
The headline was on a story about three St. Tammany Parish health care providers opening a new medical complex in Lacombe.
It read, "Tammany health providers open joint center."
Magical moment
Ferd Guttierrez, of Lacombe, says, "Back around 1970, our 2-year-old daughter got into a jar of Vaseline (used in those days with cloth diapers). She spread a good layer on our chenille bedspread.
"Mom walked in and, a little upset, asked, 'Girl, what were you thinking?' Then she used the 'mom' phrase, 'Wait till your daddy gets home!'
"After securing the jar, she returned to the crime scene, to see the blonde little angel standing by the bed, her arms extended and moving in a circular motion, repeating another famous phrase, 'Abracadabra!'
"The grease remained, but the anger disappeared!"