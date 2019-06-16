Neal Poche says, "Recent mention of camouflage reminded me of a story that involved my grandson Eli years ago.
"He's now 13, but when he was much younger and learning to dress himself, he went all day without any problems until that evening.
"When he undressed to take his bath, his mom yelled, 'Eli, you don't have any underclothes on!'
"Eli replied, 'Yes I do; you can't see them, they are camouflage.'"
Getting stoned
Vallan Corbett adds to our recent tales of dead reckonings:
"When my husband died in 2006, I ordered a joint headstone and engraved it with everything except my date of death.
"When my children saw it, they screamed: 'You wrote your own epitaph?'
"I told them, 'I thought if it was written in stone, maybe I would live up to it.'"
The jumper
Another World War II story inspired by D-Day — this one from Mike Richard:
"I'm an 84-year-old veteran of Korea and have met and talked to many World War II veterans and heard some rare stories.
"I camped many times with Luther Guillory, of Ville Platte, who parachuted into Normandy. Luther told us on several occasions that he jumped out of a military aircraft eight times, but never once had he LANDED in one.
"He claimed to never have flown commercially. What a man!"
Talk about marbles
Harold Chastant, of Arabi, says, "In Friday's column, the word 'Razoo' brought back instant memories of a couple more marble terms.
"When it was your turn to shoot, you had to call out 'Upsy' before someone yelled 'No upsy,' so you could get a better shot, using your second hand to elevate your shooting hand — much like a bridge when shooting pool.
"Another term was 'Knuckles to the ground,' which was a more difficult shot. If you were the shooter, you had to yell out 'No knuckles' and 'Upsy.'
"I still have raw knuckles and a large box of winning 'trophies' (marbles) from the 1950s."
Noise makers
I don't know if this is a new advertising technique or just something I've never noticed, but Craig Cearnal says it's happened on Baton Rouge TV commercials for at least a couple of firms:
"I used to think personal injury lawyer commercials were the most annoying, but other commercials have them beat. These are the ones with what sounds like a group of people beating on 55-gallon drums for the entire commercial.
"I can’t change the channel fast enough.
"I’m no marketing expert, but when your ad makes people mute or change channels, you’re doing it wrong."
Nice People Dept.
Jay says, "When my wife and I had lunch at Captain D’s in Denham Springs, our order totaled $15.30. We searched for 30 cents to avoid more change, then realized we did not have it.
"The cashier told us she had it; not to worry about it, she would pay it from her tips.
"While dining, we had a conversation with another employee, learning she held two jobs to make ends meet.
"It made me think of the cashier, probably in a similar situation. It bothered me that she paid part of our bill.
"I was struck by her generosity to be willing to do this from her own money.
"In this world of anger and hate, it is good to see there are still nice people in the world. We gratefully tipped her, too."
Special People Dept.
- Diann and John Marchese, of Kenner, celebrate their 57th anniversary Monday, June 17.
- Mike and Kathleen Phillips, of Lafayette, celebrated their 57th anniversary Sunday, June 16.
Seeking solitude
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, comments on Friday's story about a two-hole outhouse lost in a flood:
"Many moons ago, when I was still a little hillbilly, my dad would take us on 'vacation' to a friend's camp along the Coal River about 10 miles outside St. Albans, West Virginia, where I grew up.
"It had a two-holer — an outhouse with two side-by-side seats.
"I spent my fair share of time there, but always alone.
"I still don’t know why anybody would be willing to share moments like that."