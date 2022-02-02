Baton Rouge's Larry Garner has a great blues song, "Four Cars Running," about a guy whose mission in life is to keep his family's vehicles on the road.
Seems many of you have resorted to extreme measures to keep your cars running. For instance:
Travel log
Engineer John Loe tells of using his skills to keep his car moving:
"In the late ’70s on a beautiful fall Sunday, my wife-to-be and I drove up to Tunica Hills for an afternoon of hiking.
"We emerged from the woods to find my old hot rod sitting very low in the rear. Someone had slit the boot on both the rear air shocks, leaving the fenders resting on the tires.
"I found some small logs cut for campfire, jacked the rear of the car up and put a log between the axle and unibody on each side, which kept the car from resting on the tires.
"We could poke down the road until a bump would dislodge or break the log and drop the car back on the tires.
"We finally came across a house with a neat stack of split firewood. An old gentleman gave us all the wood I wanted and wouldn’t take a dime.
"We made it back to LSU at about 3 a.m.
"I think one of the reasons she married me 40-plus years ago was my resourcefulness!"
Healing heel
"Regarding interesting ways to fix a broken car," says Hodges Mercer, of Slidell, "anybody who owned a Ford product in the ’60s has had their starter relay get stuck.
"The starter motor won’t quit running even when you turn the key off. The remedy is to strike the relay really hard to unstick it.
"I’d jump out of my car, open the hood, pull my shoe off, and beat the tar out of the relay with my shoe heel.
"Worked every time! I’d get some really strange looks!"
Spicy solution
Jean Maurin, of Covington, says, "Reading about fixing clunker cars with household items brought back a childhood memory.
"When I was small, my family did not have much money but always managed a vacation road trip — in a car everyone knew couldn't make it.
"My father made sure we had spare belts, spark plugs, and jumper cables in the trunk before departing. I usually spent the entire trip looking for warning lights.
"Once the car overheated due to a leak in the radiator. With no mechanic shop in sight, my father walked to a grocery store and purchased a large can of black pepper.
"He poured it into the radiator to seal the leak and buy us some time to get to a mechanic — who upon opening the cap spent the next 20 minutes coughing, gagging and wiping his eyes when a huge whiff of hot pepper steam sprayed in the air.
"Can't remember how or if he ever got the pepper out, but everybody's sinuses were clear."
Mean streets
Speaking of creative motorists, here's a tale from Herbert A. Landry Jr., of Slidell:
"In 1964 I became a New Orleans police officer.
"I well remember the first thing we did when coming on duty was to go to a grocery store, get a cardboard box, and cut it to fit the floorboards.
"Thus, when we ran over one of the numerous potholes in the city, we did not get splashed."
Special People Dept.
- Gilbert Marcel, of Covington, celebrates his 100th birthday Thursday, Feb. 3. He is a World War II veteran.
- Vera Vujnovich, of Metairie, celebrates her 90th birthday Thursday, Feb. 3. A former queen of the Golden Ages Mardi Gras Ball and an active swimmer, she says, “90 is the new 70!”
- Jesse and BJ Gouedy, of Hammond, celebrate their 54th anniversary Thursday, Feb. 3. They are former Baton Rouge residents. He is retired from the Baton Rouge Fire Department; she is retired from Baton Rouge General Hospital.
Thought for the Day
From Wayne LeCompte, of Metairie: "May you always have love to share, cash to spare, tires with air, and friends who care."