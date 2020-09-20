"Recent stories reminded me of this amusing interchange," says Ann LeBlanc, of Gonzales:
"About 30 years ago, while I worked at the U.S. Public Health Service Hospital in Carville, a colleague from Washington, D.C., was coming down for an audit.
"I was giving her directions to get to us from the airport. After I said, 'When you get to the levee, turn right,' she was quiet a moment, then asked, 'What's a levee?'"
Speaking Nawthun
Dusty Kling, of Baton Rouge, says, "Years ago, my Northern cousins from Long Island, New York, were down for a visit during Jazz Fest.
"After returning to Baton Rouge from a day at Jazz Fest, I asked them what they enjoyed the most.
"My cousin said the 'Fahs-eee doo-doo' stage (Fais do-do) had the best music.
"Needless to say, that's been our name for that stage ever since."
Regional differences
"Many years ago, living in New Orleans," says Charlie Anderson, "we heard about Sheriff Charles Foti (Fotey).
"Then, on a trip to St. Martinville, we were directed to Foti’s (Fotee’s) hardware store."
Camp sayings
Jessie LeBlanc, of Port Allen, says, "Years ago my father-in-law and his buddies owned a hunting and fishing camp near Fort Adams, Mississippi.
"Many tales and words of wisdom were spun on these trips, which always culminated with a 'gathering of ol' men' on the front porch of Bill Martin's Store in Fort Adams.
"Two sayings come to mind:
"'If the cows aren't feeding, the fish won't bite.' Because cows are always feeding, it means a good fisherman always catches fish no matter what.
"'If you criticize the cook, you become the cook.' As I recall during the '60s, '70s, and '80s no complaints were ever lodged against self-appointed cooks of the camp."
Relaxing flood
Got several comments on that photo from Salt Bayou near Slidell featuring flood water, crab traps, white boots and beer:
- Joel d'Aquin Thibodeaux, of Baton Rouge, says, "These folks are kicked back, enjoying a cool one, and taking the flood water in stride: one guy has on boots, another guy is barefooted with his feet propped up on a bucket, and the third guy has no boots but is just standing in the water looking happy as can be. In the background, there are some stairs that they evidently could take to get out of the water. But, hey, if you catch crabs every day, a foot of water is no big deal, right?"
- Tom Stakelum, of Covington, noting that the photo shows a barefoot guy by an electrical box mounted on the piling directly above his head, says, "This was an apt photo for our state's water safety awareness level, and would make a great poster."
- Chris Granger, the photographer, explains how he got the shot: "When I was driving down that flooded road in Salt Bayou and passed those men sitting among their crab traps, I couldn’t help but do a Dukes of Hazzard-style U-turn in my 2006 Ford Escape. I’ve lived in south Louisiana my entire life, and knew this was a moment that would haunt me if I didn’t stop and photograph it."
Semantics 101
Francis Giardina, of River Ridge, says, "Recently you mentioned Hurricane Sally as being a 'near miss.'
Special People Dept.
- Mina Newchurch, of St. James Place in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 104th birthday Monday, Sept. 21.
- Louis and Mary Rose Clement, of Plaquemine, celebrate their 70th anniversary Monday, Sept. 21.
- Tom and Marilyn Buzbee, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 64th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 19.
Dead reckoning
Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, says, "The doctor recently advised my brother Richard to prepare a will.