Our mention of the "M&M Boys," Bob Mooberry and Allen McCarty, who hosted a late-night movie show on WVLA-TV (then known as WRBT) in Baton Rouge in the ’80s, brought a remembrance from John Newman.
John, an LSU grad who now lives "on the Illinois side of the river from St. Louis," says he was "Darth Vader" when he hit Bob and Allen with pies during a show.
"I worked at Channel 33 and showed the movies. They enjoyed hitting their guests with cream pies. When they hit TV host Pat Hanchey (who recently passed away from cancer), I thought it was time someone gave them a taste of their own medicine.
"A friend loaned me a Darth Vader helmet and my partner, who also worked there, wore a 'Wolfman' mask. During taping, we came up behind them and struck. The pies were Cool Whip with M&Ms added. They were caught totally off guard, and seemed to enjoy being victims."
Then there was the time John blew up their fake TV set, but that's another story …
Which reminds me
Hitting someone in the face with a pie is a strangely liberating experience, as I discovered back in the late ’80s at Donaldsonville's Shemp Festival, devoted to honoring the most sadly neglected of The Three Stooges, Shemp Howard.
My victim was Leo Honeycutt, at that time the morning show host at Baton Rouge's WBRZ-TV. He had been named "Grand Moron" of the festival, which featured a parade, a ball, crowning of a "Pie Queen," and, of course, pie throwing.
After I blasted him with a lemon meringue pie, Leo got his revenge while I was engrossed in a Stooges movie, sneaking up behind me and introducing me to a custard pie.
I can tell you, being the pie-thrower is more fun that being the pie-catcher …
Not a knothead
Spike Barras says, "I worked a turnaround in which a company supervisor continued to call a contract supervisor 'Knothead.'
"When work was completed 'Mr. Knothead' asked the company man why he did not like him.
"He replied, 'I like you. Everyone calls you Knothead.'
"'No, it's Naquin!'"
Firefighter for a day
Mary Pramuk, of Baton Rouge, says a story in the March 6 Advocate about a lady celebrating her 100th birthday by having herself "arrested" and taken to jail "reminded me of a letter I got years ago from my sister telling me our American history teacher, Mae Packan (aka 'Pistol Packan'), celebrating her 100th birthday by riding in a big red firetruck with sirens and flashing lights on the way to a make-believe fire.
"She was a tough teacher — Lord knows what she would have done to those firemen if she hadn’t enjoyed the trip."
Too much togetherness?
"Proud Cajun" sent me this frantic message:
"Smiley, this virus is affecting everyone in one way or another, but I need help.
"My 21-year-old-son goes to college in Pittsburgh. We only see him for a week or so every few months. We look forward to those visits — and to him going back and our lives returning to normal as empty-nesters.
"He and his girlfriend have been here for spring break, and of course got the royal treatment while here — dining out every day, casinos, entertainment, etc.
"Just as they were due to fly out, classes for the rest of the semester were canceled and the campus closed down. They are now talking about both staying here for the next few months.
"HELP! Advice?"
Since this isn't really an advice column, I can't help you, but maybe my erudite readers have some suggestions …
Special People Dept.
Sarah Gray, of Zachary Manor, celebrates her 101st birthday Wednesday, March 18.
Kid stuff
I detected a note of sarcasm in this note from Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville, about anti-virus precautions:
"Now that we’ve learned how to wash our hands, next week we learn shapes and colors!"
Damage control
Speaking of sarcasm, Bruce Dodd says: "I see the Louisiana Legislature decided to go home during this coronavirus.
"Wouldn't it be great if Congress went home and stayed?"