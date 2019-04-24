Another memory of Louisiana coffee away from home, from Bill Bankhead, of Baton Rouge:
"Back in the winter of 1954, I was living in a tent with three other members of my squad at the 1st Marine Division headquarters on the DMZ in Korea.
"It was about 20 below zero; we had just returned from patrol and were trying to get warm by sitting around our cherry-red oil drum diesel-fed stove.
"I had just received in the once-a-month mail from home a one-pound pack of Community Dark Roast Coffee, so we decided to make some hot coffee.
"Since we had no coffee pot, we improvised by thawing about a half-gallon of snow in a bucket and, when it was boiling, added the entire pound of coffee.
"When done, we strained out most of the grounds through a clean (somewhat) T-shirt and filled our canteen cups with the strongest but most tasty coffee ever brewed.
"Nothing like a hot cup of Community Coffee when you are thousands of miles from home with your best buddies and just across the river from your worst enemies."
Tea time?
Stuart Roberts, of Port Vincent, also has a coffee story:
"When I was in college, working for a wheat harvesting crew in Rocky, Oklahoma (population 300), I ordered coffee at a local cafe.
"To my surprise, they brought me a cup of brown water — you could see the bottom of the cup. I told the server I wanted coffee, not tea! I said Louisiana coffee was so strong that the spoon stood up in it!
"That was only the beginning; it didn’t take long to miss our food…"
Fat chance
Catherine B. Guilbeau, of Lafayette, says her grandmother Carrie Mays was known around Eunice for her nursing skill and her home remedies:
"My young daughter was injured when a needle embedded in the carpet broke off in her heel. After two trips to the doctor to remove the pieces, the wound still would not heal."
Grandmother Carrie told Catherine to place a piece of bacon fat on the heel, bandage it good and leave it overnight.
Catherine says, "The next morning there was a small piece of the needle lying on the fat. After that, the heel healed beautifully."
Set your dial
Fritz McCameron says, regarding our discussion of the 1932 song "In a Shanty in Old Shanty Town" that his favorite version was recorded by the Johnny Long Orchestra in 1940:
"Johnny reconstructed the ballad as a swing tune, thereby creating one of the best jitterbug numbers of all time.
"If you're not familiar with this version, or would like to hear it again, tune in to WBRH (90.3 FM) or WBRH.com on Sunday, April 28, between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., when I'll play the number and some of its litter-mates.
"You might also want to stay tuned at 9 a.m. for a tribute to our late, great Boyd Professor-DJ Bill Pryor, who left us recently."
Got shoes?
Baton Rouge's Red Shoes organization needs your "gently used" old shoes for the Earth Day observance on Sunday, April 28.
At LSU's Parker Coliseum/Ag Center on Highland Road, the group will "re-purpose the shoes as a labyrinth for people to enjoy walking through."
Then the shoes will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul charities or Cenikor drug rehab center.
Bring shoes to The Red Shoes, 2303 Government St., through Friday, April 26.
Special People Dept.
Elizabeth K. Thompson, of Lacombe, celebrates her 94th birthday Thursday, April 25.
Friendly banking
"The stories about small-town banks reminded me of this one," says Doug Johnson, of Watson:
"In the fall of 1958, I started college. A relative in Nashville, Tennessee, sent me a check for $40 to help with expenses.
"I took it to the bank in the small town of Waverly, Tennessee, to cash it.
"The teller greeted me with something like, 'Hi, Doug. I see your mom and sisters at church every Sunday. Are y’all still living in Slayden Hollow?'
"I told her we were. Her next comment was, 'Could I see some ID?'"