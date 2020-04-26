Anne Cummings tells a story illustrating how social distancing is especially hard on grandparents:
"We have seven grandchildren, with just two in town. Those two boys, ages 11 and 9, live around the corner from us and are our joy. They do the best they can to make up for the other grandchildren.
"They have a family baseball game in their front yard every afternoon, but they had to move it to our yard because our street has very little traffic.
"My husband and I sit outside where we can watch without catching a ball in our faces, and have a grand ol' time cheering the boys on.
"The oldest boy had a great hit and I was praising him. Grinning from ear to ear, he came running over to hug me! I started backing up and saying no!
"The look on his face was heart-wrenching — and then he remembered the virus and grinned again. Whew! I thought I had lost my 'favorite grandmother' status!
"Can’t wait for the hugs we’ll get when this virus is over!"
"Speaking of barrooms of the past," says Aubry Brice, of Harahan, "I had one that worked perfectly for me.
"I was a junior at LSUNO (now UNO), and about a mile away was a bar called 'The Library.'
"My mom was so proud of me, not only because of my good grades but also the fact that she would often ask me where I was going. It was perfect! Going to the library, Mom!
"What also worked out well for me was that pitchers of beer were $1.50, and on Thursdays they were 75 cents. It was a win-win."
(There was also a bar and sandwich place called The Library on Chimes Street, just off LSU's Baton Rouge campus. It's possible that many schools had places off campus with that handy name.)
Glenn Balentine says, "My friend Malcolm says he’s now wearing a mask indoors, trying to stop binge eating."
A book for Mom
Mr. Unpopular
Chuck Pickett, of Lafayette, tells how he became the most disliked shopper in the garden center:
"Back in February before the virus thing got bad, I went to Home Depot in Lafayette to buy some stuff for the garden and flower beds. I bought several bags of mulch and drove over to where the mulch was stored.
"I left the motor running in my pickup truck and jumped out to load the items. The door closed by itself — and my keys were in the ignition with the motor running.
"I had the entire lane to the garden center blocked. Cars and trucks couldn’t get there to load gardening supplies they had bought, and 18-wheelers couldn’t get behind the store to the loading dock to bring in goods.
"I called my wife to come and bring the spare keys.
"A boy about 9 or 10 told me his mother would like me to move so she could load some flowers. I told the kid what had happened. 'Well,' he said, 'that’s pretty dumb.'
"An old lady in a beat-up Buick even gave me the finger.
"My wife came within 15 minutes with a spare key. I was glad to leave…"